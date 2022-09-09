Wagga Tigers' vice captain Jess Allen has been left surprised after a terrific year on the court resulted in her being crowned the Riverina League's A grade best and fairest player on Wednesday night.
Allen polled 27 votes on the night and led home Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Prue Walsh with 21.
Allen was shocked to win the award, but admitted she was honoured after competing against so many worthy recipients throughout the season.
"I am very honoured, but this was also very unexpected," Allen said.
"I was not prepared to even be close to winning it, but I am very honoured particularly with how good this season was with the amount of girls that were deserving of winning it."
Allen was also named in the Team of the Year and has been pleased with how her season has gone.
"Yeah I've been very happy," she said.
"It's been a while since we have been back towards the top."
"To have a shot at making the grand final next week is something that is very exciting for our team and for the club."
The Tigers will face Griffith for a spot in this years Riverina League A grade grand final, with the winner of Sunday's preliminary final set to face the undefeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The Tigers narrowly went down to the Swans in the qualifying final a fortnight ago and Allen is confident her side has what it takes to win through to the grand final.
"We just need to play our game for the full sixty minutes," she said.
"We tend to get a little bit caught up in how the other team is playing.
"We just need to focus on what our strengths are and continue that for all four quarters."
The Tigers have quite a young side and Allen is confident that the past two weeks will have them ready for the pressure of a preliminary final.
"I think two weeks of finals under their belt is going to be very beneficial for them," she said.
"Our intensity at training has also been very good, so hopefully that helps coming into this week as well."
Allen wanted to thank her teammates for such an enjoyable season and is hoping that they will be able to share some team success next weekend.
"I love the girls that I play with and I think that's what makes us so good is that we are so close," she said.
"I definitely would not be up there without them.
"We are just very excited to have a chance at making a grand final and obviously while I'm still very honoured to win this award.
"I want to be able to share that feeling with the rest of the team in a grand final."
