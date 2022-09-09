The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers vice-captain Jess Allen is hoping her side can win through to the Riverina League A grade grand final when they face Griffith on Sunday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga Tigers vice-captain Jess Allen is hoping her side can go through to the grand final when they play Griffith on Sunday.

Wagga Tigers' vice captain Jess Allen has been left surprised after a terrific year on the court resulted in her being crowned the Riverina League's A grade best and fairest player on Wednesday night.

