The state of Wagga's roads are again in the spotlight after they were labelled a safety risk at a driving instructor event held in town last week.
NSW Driver Trainers Association vice president Chris Hillis said roads around the city were a safety hazard when it comes to overtaking other cars.
"They aren't as good as metropolitan roads, because there are no edges on them," Ms Hillis said.
"This makes overtaking unsafe."
Ms Hillis said the large number of potholes currently found on Wagga roads only makes this issue worse.
"There are so many roads around here with potholes. You may have, for example a car go to overtake someone while that person is driving around a one. You would then have two cars competing for half the road," she said.
Albury-based NSWDTA president David Kennedy said navigating unsealed and narrow roads was another issues facing rural road users.
"There are narrow roads that may be sealed, but don't have any lane markings on them," he said.
He said there is also a lack of signage and street lighting.
There was also a discussion on the practicality of local speed limits.
"The issue of speed limits along major thoroughfares around Wagga like Kincaid Street came up. [Instead of being 50km/h], that street should really be 60km/h," Ms Hillis said.
"All those present agreed. Yes, it is a residential street, but it's also a main thoroughfare and it's wide enough."
The comments come as driving instructors from across the region gathered at Wagga's Riverine Club to discuss what issues are currently facing the profession.
At the forum the members of the NSWDTA also backed calls for the removal of 'prohibitive' speed limits for learner drivers.
Members called for the removal of an 80km/h learner driver speed limit, arguing it is unsafe and inconsistent with other states.
The association recently made a submission to the state government on the matter.
Ms Hillis said the submission "raised concerns over the risks faced by learner and novice drivers and how we can reduce that risk to make them safer on the road."
She said they identified a number of risks including that vehicles were tailgating learner drivers for "going too slow."
Ms Hillis argued this could be fixed if the rules were changed to allow learner drivers to drive the same speed as everyone else.
"Learner and novice drivers in every state and territory on the eastern seaboard except ours can drive at the posted speed limit.
"We are just trying to get a bit of consistency on this," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
