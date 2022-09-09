Letters: Let's all show our loyalty - long live the king

We awoke yesterday morning to the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
At the great age of 96, her loss is still sudden and deeply felt.
Advertisement
There are many of us who recall singing God Save the King as schoolchildren.
After 70 years, we will sing it again.
Her Majesty's son, Prince Charles now ascends the throne as His Majesty the King of The United Kingdom and we will have to remember the changed words in the anthem.
Let us all show our loyalty to the new King as we did to his mother.
The Queen is dead. Long live the King!
The Inland Rail plan would seem to be detrimental to the amenity of our city.
Many months ago I went to a display at the council chambers and asked if the elimination of the rail crossings in Wagga.
The person in attendance could not answer that question but assured me that it may be considered, we now know that traffic safety and convenience for residents is not on the agenda.
I also asked if small businesses could use rail freight I was told that only container loads would be possible, it would seem that benefits to many inland towns will be minimal if at all.
Altogether this proposal would seem to be "pie in the sky" and not even any great advantage nationally, it is to be hoped that our elected representatives will fight to protect the amenity and liveability of this city.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The objections to Inland Rail have focused mainly on immediate issues of noise and traffic flow.
However, the concern for the long-term health outcomes in a city has not been raised.
These concerns focus on the twin rivers of toxic gasses to be generated by an increased number of larger trains flowing in parallel with the already heavy transport corridor, the Sturt Highway.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies diesel engine exhaust as carcinogenic to humans. Tech Paper 14 in the Environmental Impact Statement for Inland Rail - Albury to Illabo, lists 10 substances of interest including oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and particulate matter less than 10 and 2.45 micrometres.
They are a threat to our health and wellbeing even at low levels.
Advertisement
The rail development and the highway both reduce the livability and amenity of the city and thus its capacity to attract new residents.
These concerns could be resolved by constructing a city bypass for both road and rail.
The cost of such a development has to be weighed against the long-term outcomes on the city and its residents.
A bypass is going to be there for decades to come and therefore it is important to select the best option now, even if it is not the cheapest in the short term.
If the Inland Rail goes ahead as planned, then it is almost certain that a bypass will never be built.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.