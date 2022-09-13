Walker takes on new role for Cricket NSW

Tom Walker is excited for the cricket season to start after taking on a new role as Cricket NSW's competition coordinator.
Transferring into the role from AFL Riverina, Walker is well respected in community sport.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind trying to understand everything from a cricket perspective, but everyone's been incredibly welcoming and absolutely awesome to deal with so far," Walker said.
Coming into the role ahead of the cricket season, Walker has had time to learn the ropes and find himself in the role.
"I think the timing, it's been a positive, the fact that I'm learning on the job as we prepare for the upcoming seasons, so we can put things in place before the first games happen," he said.
"My area covers a number of different competitions which is fantastic. So I'll be able to learn a lot of different processes from a lot of different people and that's exciting," Walker said.
The new role merges two part-time positions to better serve community cricket clubs and competitions.
Cricket NSW area manager Luke Olsen said the role provides relief to overworked competition volunteers and part-timers.
"We've always found that our administrators are generally under a lot of pressure to do work outside of normal work hours, which does help with the clubs and and associations that they're working with but it also means that they're under a lot of time pressure," Olsen said.
After 10 years at AFL Riverina, Walker has created a name for himself in community sport and Olsen said he is excited to have his experience in the Cricket NSW office.
"Ten years with AFL is not insignificant, he'll be able to bring in some of that experience to the role too. He knows a lot of people around the area as well so he's well connected with in sporting circles," he said.
The duo said they are please to be working together after a decade of working alongside each other after years of friendship.
"I know Tom personally very well and know how much of a good operator he is, so it was really a no-brainer for us," Olsen said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
