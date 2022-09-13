The Daily Advertiser

Tom Walker takes on new role at Cricket NSW after decade at AFL Riverina

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walker takes on new role for Cricket NSW

Tom Walker is excited for the cricket season to start after taking on a new role as Cricket NSW's competition coordinator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.