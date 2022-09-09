Clutching a bouquet of flowers in the colours of the Union Jack, Norma Higginson watched on in admiration as Queen Elizabeth II emerged outside Sydney Town Hall in 1992.
The Junee woman, originally from Northern Ireland, had pressed her way to the front of the boisterous crowd, desperate to catch a glimpse of her royal idol.
Advertisement
Imagine Mrs Higginson's surprise when a security guard gestured toward her, giving her permission to slip under the barrier and present her gift to the Queen.
"We spoke and she was just a very ordinary person, we just talked about general business," she said.
As she awoke yesterday morning, Mrs Higginson was blissfully unaware of the Queen's passing until her grandson called her to break the news.
"I said 'oh my goodness my Queen, my wonderful Queen' and then I had to get the TV on straight away," the 94-year-old said.
Despite being perhaps the Riverina's most passionate royalist, Mrs Higginson was not filled with despair and instead chose to reflect on the "wonderful life" the monarch had lived.
"I am a little bit sad but life must come to an end for us all and I'm sure the Queen had expected this," she said.
"The first thing I did was I went out to my flag, unravelled it and pulled it right down to the half mast."
The monarchy has been an ever-present in Mrs Higginson's life, as she grew up just kilometres from Hillsborough Castle, the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland.
But even after moving across the world and into regional NSW, the Junee resident was able to brush shoulders with royalty on multiple occasions.
As well as the memorable interaction in Sydney, Mrs Higginson was also in the crowd as the Queen paraded through Dubbo in 1992.
In 2011, she handed a jar of honey to a lady-in-waiting during the royal family's visit to Canberra, as she'd heard that the Queen was managing a cold.
Mrs Higginson even shared a brief conversation with the new king in 1974, when during a parade Prince Charles asked if the nearby pack of students were all her children.
"He's a wonderful country man and I really think he'll make a good king," Mrs Higginson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.