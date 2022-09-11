The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Let's assess actual freight volumes before raising bridges

By Keith Wheeler
September 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Wheeler says models are notoriously wrong and "I don't believe that the Inland Rail figures add up". Picture by Shutterstock

New Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says that he is reassessing all of the former government's commitments, looking for "savings". Top of that list should be projects not needed right now. Things like Inland Rail's "bridge raising".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.