Let's assess actual freight volumes before raising bridges

New Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says that he is reassessing all of the former government's commitments, looking for "savings". Top of that list should be projects not needed right now. Things like Inland Rail's "bridge raising".
Chalmers should defer that project until it is demonstrated that new traffic volumes generated require double-stacked trains.
Consider our ballooning government debt. Now is not the time for raising bridges. Single-deck trains may well do the job for very many years to come, maybe forever.
"Models" are notoriously wrong. I don't believe that the Inland Rail figures add up. Stand beside the track and note how few trains there are. These trains could have originated in Sydney or as far north as Brisbane, but if headed for Melbourne they all pass through Wagga.
Brisbane rail freight at the moment is slowed by the Sydney bottleneck. Even so, is rail already carrying as much Brisbane-Melbourne freight as rail can muster? Are Inland Rail's traffic projections grossly exaggerated?
Sydney's train strikes demonstrate that if Inland Rail becomes as successful as projections suggest, we are once again placing the Australian economy in the hands of militant unions.
TNT, in the 1970s a major road freight company, made an attempt to transfer massive amounts of Sydney-Melbourne freight on to rail.
An express freight train ran each evening from Sydney to Melbourne, and vice-versa. TNT's contract had guarantees of on-time delivery, with penalties for late arrival.
It didn't work. The 1970s were a time of frequent strike action, much like we are beginning to see now.
To pressure the government, the rail unions delayed the TNT trains for 24 hours, meaning that TNT's penalty clauses were invoked.
TNT's reaction to rail union disruption was to cancel rail freight contracts. Freight returned to the Hume Highway. The Railways lost revenue, rail crew lost shifts. TNT 1, unions nil.
Road transport is in the hands of a few major companies, a large number of mid-sized companies, and a huge number of single-truck contractors. Road freight picks up at the door and delivers to the customer's door. Rail can never compete with that. Road will always be quicker and more reliable door-to-door. And probably cheaper.
To increase traffic on rail, maybe this government will limit road transport through "rail competition" taxes as we had until the 1970s. Rail freight taxes put country businesses in a very uncompetitive position. No Wagga industry, for example, could guarantee fast economical delivery if their goods were at the mercy of rail freight timetables.
Inland Rail is meant to be a fast direct capital city to capital city service - a speedier Melbourne-Brisbane link. Will these fast trains be likely to delay at Bomen to collect Brisbane freight?
Perhaps, like in the old days, a slow "pick up" train will start at the freight centre in Albury and at freight centres through to Parkes. Maybe at Parkes, Bomen freight will be hooked onto a fast train.
Meanwhile, Wagga road freight would be in the Brisbane warehouse before Bomen rail freight left Parkes. Despite all the optimistic rail works at Bomen, I suspect that Inland Rail will be of very little direct benefit to Wagga.
Several weeks back, we were enjoying morning tea in Gladstone, South Australia.
A freight train with some double-stacked containers on board passed by. Headed for Broken Hill, so I was told.
But would that train have been any slower or noisier if it was simply a little longer, with single-deck loads only?
We've also seen trains headed for Perth. Yes, some had part of their load double-stacked. Other trains were simply single deck. During COVID there was a crisis with finding enough containers, we were told.
There was no shortage of big trucks on the Nullarbor route. Triple-trailer trucks are now common and more efficient on long-distance runs.
Before any bridge-raising in Wagga happens, let's see Inland Rail in operation. Let's see the massive volumes of freight that the "models" predict.
And I'll bet our bridges are still intact 30 years from now!
