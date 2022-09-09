Mnementh locked in after part-owner draws Kosciusko slot

Albury trainer Mitch Beer will have a Kosciusko runner for the third year running after Mnementh secured his place in the 2022 edition.
Part-owner Mick Dyordyevic was lucky enough to secure one of the 14 winning tickets on Friday and quickly ensured Mnementh's place in the $2 million feature on October 15.
Beer was thrilled with how it all unfolded.
He was out with Dyordyevic looking to calm the nerves on Thursday night ahead of the draw and while Beer was confident Mnementh had the form on the board to attract a slot holder, he never imagined it would be so easy.
"We were talking about if we got offered (a slot) what would happen and he was like 'don't worry mate I'll just jag one and we won't have to worry about any of this stuff' and low and behold he did," Beer said.
"It's absolutely mental."
All of Mnementh's owners live in Albury and when Beer saw one of the winning tickets had been purchased in North Albury he actually thought it could have been his ticket.
He rang Dyordyevic, who was just about to download his tickets, before discovering his number matched.
Beer then raced around to his office waiting for confirmation from Racing NSW before the deal was done.
Now the focus is setting Mnementh cherry ripe for the biggest race of his life.
"His trial was terrific so I'm over the moon the horse is going to be there to have a go," he said.
"It is just so special as that horse just means so much to me. When I moved to Albury he was the last horse that came with me from Mornington and is the last one left.
"He was a week away from going to Macau to be sold and I didn't have any money but some local people from Albury stepped in and said we'd match their offer and you can keep him."
Beer finished second with Redouble in 2020 before Sunrise Ruby was ninth last year.
Now Beer hopes he can deliver a life-changing moment for Dyordyevic.
"It's a lot of hard work and to be honest I really wasn't putting too much energy into it as you can only do what you can do but the fact the process has been so easy and the fact I know that it's not a big syndicate and genuinely if that horse wins it changes his life," he said.
"Mick drew the ticket and his whole process has been what is fair to the other owners and when you're in a position where there is a lot of money at stake you see the true in people and all the dialectic I've had with him was all about everyone else.
"It speaks volumes of the bloke as he is only a small shareholder, it's just not like he owns the horse himself."
However Dyordyevic's ticket was the only winning one in the region.
After earning slots in three of the first four years, including two last year, The William Farrer Hotel's Super Punters Club (SPC) missed out despite purchasing the third highest number of tickets.
SPC manager David Barnhill admitted it was devastating to miss out.
"It is disappointing but I think they've sold more tickets than ever so the chances are smaller than normal," Barnhill said.
"There's been some big syndicates from across the state but we were up there in the top five of tickets sold so we have had a crack.
"That's just the way it goes.
"We've still been in three of five Kozis but this year we weren't getting our hopes up just because of the size of the syndicates around the state."
The syndicate from the Union Club Hotel also missed out on a slot.
Meanwhile Beer has Seventh Seal and Tullaghan in the $18,000 Griffith Cup (1350m) on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
