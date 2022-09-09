The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is confident his side will look to respond strongly when they face Coolamon in Sunday's preliminary final

Although disappointed his own season is over, Collingullie co-coach Nick Perryman's focus has quickly shifted in helping his side reach the grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman said his side has moved on from last Saturday's disappointing semi-final loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong as they look to setup a re-match against the Lions in the grand final.

