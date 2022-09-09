Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman said his side has moved on from last Saturday's disappointing semi-final loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong as they look to setup a re-match against the Lions in the grand final.
The Demons had a dirty day against GGGM, however Perryman was confident his side would put in a much better showing against Coolamon in Sunday's preliminary final.
"We will be looking to respond as last week was obviously a little bit disappointing," Perryman said.
"But we got beaten by a better side and we need to move on and focus on Coolamon."
Perryman had his season ended against the Lions with a incident in the second quarter resulting in a broken arm for the Demons leader.
While disappointed to be sitting on the sidelines, Perryman said his focus was solely on getting his team into the grand final.
"It is disappointing, but you don't really have much time to feel sorry for yourself," he said.
"We've got to move on and focus on trying to get into a grand final this weekend."
With Perryman absent from the midfield group it is expected that Steven Jolliffe and Matt Klemke will need to step up to cover the loss while players such as Ed Perryman and Blake Harper could see more minutes through the middle of the ground.
"There will likely be some blokes that will go in there a little bit more than what they have been throughout the year," he said.
"But we have thrown the side around a bit throughout the year, so it shouldn't take much adjusting and everyone should be pretty prepared for it."
Although Perryman comes out of the side, the Demons will welcome back experienced duo Jayden Klemke and Jimmy Kennedy for the clash against the Hoppers.
"Those two guys coming in are important," he said.
"I think we probably lacked a bit of experience on the weekend.
"A lot of the guys that played on the weekend would be better for the experience, so they will be looking to respond.
"Adding multiple time premiership players in Jayden and Jimmy to the team can only help give the boys some more confidence."
Perryman believes that his side has rebounded quite well during the week and is looking to get back to the football that has made them so dangerous this season.
"They were disappointed earlier in the week, but we've just moved on the best we can and have put everything behind us," he said.
"I've tried to pick everyone back up and refocus this week and focus on what we do really well and what we've done well throughout the year.
"We are looking forward to a challenge and every game is going to be tough in finals.
"We've hopefully learnt a few lessons from the weekend and put up a better account of ourselves."
With two close contests so far against the Hoppers, Perryman is predicting a thrilling game between the two sides.
"We've had two really tight games against them," he said.
"I've watched them play during the finals and they've been really good.
"They have got a bit of momentum and quality players all over the park, so it's going to hopefully be a really tight, tough prelim final."
