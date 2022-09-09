North Wagga's Sarah O'Leary will notch up quite a massive achievement on Saturday when she walks out on the court for her seventh straight Farrer League A grade grand final.
Following premiership success at the Saints in 2015, Sarah and sister Emily returned to home club The Rock-Yerong Creek where they completed a three-peat from 2017-19.
O'Leary has since returned to the Saints alongside sister Emily and fellow Magpies premiership teammate Lily Wild, with Sarah chasing grand final win number five on Saturday against Charles Sturt University.
"I can't wait," O'Leary said.
"I didn't even realise until my sister mentioned it to me the other day and it's pretty exciting.
"I don't think I realised how big of an achievement it was until I sat back and thought that some people don't get to play in any kind of grand final.
"It's been awesome and I've been lucky to play with some of the closest friends, my sister and some awesome players along the way, so it's been good."
O'Leary has been consistent as always for North Wagga this season and was rewarded for another stellar year with a spot in the Farrer League's Team of the Year with the Saints defender pleased with her performances.
"I feel happy with how my netball year has gone," she said.
"I have been putting in the effort along with all of the other girls at training.
"It's been a really fun year and we have got a good bunch of girls out at North Wagga.
"We all get along really well and I think that helps when we get on the netball court, because we all get out there and play for each other."
Although already having experienced premiership success four times previously, O'Leary is as hungry as ever to notch up number five.
"It would be amazing," she said.
"I'm really eager and hungry to get that premiership.
"I think along with all of the other girls in our team, we are all super hungry for that win.
"It would be a massive achievement for myself and the rest of the team."
Although defeating the Bushsows in the qualifying final, O'Leary was wary of what CSU could produce in the grand final.
"I think we can't underestimate CSU as they've got nothing to lose," she said.
"They are going to go out and give it their all and we just need to keep a level head, play our game and do what we know.
"I think if we can do that and stay consistent, it will hopefully come our way."
Strangely enough this will be O'Leary's sixth grand final against the Bushsows with her taking wins over CSU in 2015, 2018 and 2019 whilst going down in 2014 and 2016.
