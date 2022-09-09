Jim Quinn medallist Jake Barrett is hoping that his stellar year can continue into next week when Coolamon face Collingullie-Glenfield Park in this Sunday's preliminary final.
The Hoppers co-coach was crowned the Riverina League's best and fairest player on Wednesday night with Barrett polling 28 votes to edge out Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson with 21.
"I was very humbled and honoured to win the award," Barrett said.
"Going in I wasn't sure what to expect and then Murray Stephenson was right there at the end as well and he was having a great year."
Barrett ended up polling votes in 12 of his 13 matches this season and said the achievement wouldn't have been possible without the help of his Hoppers teammates.
"I couldn't have done it without the team I've got to be honest," he said.
"Our game plan and everything with the boys we have stuck to it all year and it's a real credit to them."
Barrett was named captain of the Riverina League Team of the Year which also included teammates Josh Buchanan, Joe Redfern and Jerry Maslin.
While the individual accolades are always nice to receive, Barrett is hoping his Hoppers can now achieve team success next weekend.
"It's a great bunch of boys and we all see what we are doing," he said.
"We just want to continue that and obviously we are focused on this weekend and that's why you play footy at the end of the day.
"I know these awards they are good to get and to be acknowledged, but you want to win that one next weekend and win it together."
Following a strong win over Turvey Park in last Sunday's semi-final, Barrett said there was a lot of excitement heading into the clash with the Demons.
"The boys are definitely up and about especially after that win on the weekend," he said.
"Turvey Park I reckon had their best team all year and they are a great young side with a lot of speed.
"Coming into this weekend against Collingullie it's going to be a fantastic game as there has only been a point difference after both games and you'd hope to see something similar like that on the weekend.
"Just to get through injury free as well as it's something that we haven't really done this year.
"We are just really keen to get out there and give it a good crack."
Barrett has been playing up forward for the past two weeks as he nurses a calf injury, and although hopeful of a return to the midfield is expecting that he will again play inside forward 50 for the Hoppers on Sunday.
"We will wait and see, but at this stage I will definitely be playing forward," he said.
"I think Collingullie would be expecting that anyway like most people.
"Just depending on how the games goes, but I'll be hoping to get into the midfield a bit."
While Barrett has been disappointed that he hasn't been able to play through the middle, he has been pleased with how the other Hoppers midfielders have stepped up in his absence.
"It's been working really well for us," he said.
"I've played a lot of midfield this year, but the boys have shown over the last couple of games that they can easily do it without me in the middle which is great.
"Shae Darcy, Allister Clarke, Jeremy Sykes and Jerry Maslin have just been unreal for the last couple of games through there and they'll back it up again this weekend."
Clarke in particular was brilliant for the Hoppers late against the Bulldogs with Barrett praising the midfielder as the key to lifting the side in the fourth quarter.
"He was everywhere that last quarter," he said.
"Obviously you shouldn't rely on one bloke as it should be a team effort, but I tell you what he got us going.
"Before he got injured he was killing it and them coming back it took a few games to get going like it does.
"But it showed on the weekend when he is fully fit and going he's a very good player."
