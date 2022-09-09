The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett said he was honoured to win the Jim Quinn Medal however is now focused on getting the Hoppers into the grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Barrett was honoured and humbled to win this year's Jim Quinn Medal. Picture by Les Smith

Jim Quinn medallist Jake Barrett is hoping that his stellar year can continue into next week when Coolamon face Collingullie-Glenfield Park in this Sunday's preliminary final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.