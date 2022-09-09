The Daily Advertiser

Holbrook Road and Gelston Park Road intersection fatal collision Wagga Local Court case adjourned

Rex Martinich
Rex Martinich
September 9 2022 - 6:00am
Emergency service crews at the scene of a fatal crash on Holbrook Road at the Gelston Park Road intersection south of Wagga in March. Picture: Ash Smith

Prosecutors will for the next two months consider the case against a teenager accused of dangerous driving resulting in the death of one man and the wounding of another during a collision outside Wagga.

