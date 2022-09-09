Prosecutors will for the next two months consider the case against a teenager accused of dangerous driving resulting in the death of one man and the wounding of another during a collision outside Wagga.
The charges against the 17-year-old were heard in Wagga Children's Court on Wednesday and the accused was not required to attend.
Advertisement
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Holbrook Road and Gelston Park Road about 8.30pm on March 12 following reports a Volkswagen Golf and Nissan X-Trail had collided.
A 19-year-old male passenger in the Volkswagen was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
The driver of the Golf - the accused in the matter - and the driver of the X-Trail - a 46-year-old man - were also treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital each in a stable condition.
The 17-year old now faces three charges including driving a vehicle in a manner dangerous when involved in impact occasioning death.
The teenager was also charged with causing bodily harm by misconduct by allegedly crossing onto the incorrect side of the road in the Golf as well as negligent driving occasioning death.
In court on Wednesday, the teenager's solicitor sought an eight-week adjournment so that the Director of Public Prosecutions could consider further information.
The prosecutor did not oppose the application.
The teenager's solicitor told Magistrate Rebecca Hosking that if the proceedings against his client were not discontinued, he would need to enter pleas to the three charges at his next court appearance.
Magistrate Hosking granted the adjournment with the matter due to return to court on November 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.