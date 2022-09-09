Farrer League teams - grand final

Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.40pm
MARRAR
Advertisement
B: B Walker, L Gray, F Jenkins
HB: J Hedington, H Reynolds, J Reynolds
C: W Keogh, C O'Donnell, C Graetz
HF: S Emery, L James, T Lawler
F: B Toy, Z Walgers, R Gordon
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: Z Lewis, C Gardner, N Cooper
Emg: C Bourke, J Hoey, J McPherson
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: J Cool, M Stephenson, M Cummins
HB: W Adams, C Cool, A Ridley
C: S Wolter, R Budd, D Cummins
HF: C Diessel, D Biermann, J Kemp
F: D Pieper, J Roberts, T Hannam
Foll: N Budd, L Lupton, J Hancock
Int: T Fellows, J Prestage, H White
READ MORE
Advertisement
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 12 noon
MARRAR
B: B Willis, A Lawrence, J Dwerryhouse
HB: B Neville, J Graetz, J Ryder
C: A Kent, J Hagar, J O'Callaghan
Advertisement
HF: N Cawley, J Hoey, B Sanbrook
F: M Malone, M Harpley, C Munn
Foll: D O'Reilly, J McPherson, M Stibbard
Int: T Wallace, J Munk, J Malone, T Forbes
Emg: M Wilesmith, M Hort, J Kahlefeldt
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
Advertisement
B: S Severin, J Vogan, H Morrison
HB: C Kelly, S Byrnes, J Bell
C: T McGillvray, A Wallace, H Robertson
HF: Z Stewart, C Trevaskis, S Crozier
F: A James, S Holgate, R McNab
Foll: J McKay, H Warwick, A Corrigan
Advertisement
Int: T Parsons, C Humphries, A Bartter, J Williamson
Emg: S Buda, D Pullen, E Freemantle
Saturday, Robertson Oval, 9.30am
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.