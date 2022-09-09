The Daily Advertiser

Farrer League teams - grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:22am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Clark-Kell comes out of The Rock-Yerong Creek's side for the grand final.

Marrar v The Rock-Yerong Creek

Saturday, Robertson Oval, 2.40pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.