OPPOSITION coaches believe Marrar are deserved favourites for Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
Four of five Farrer League coaches that responded to The Daily Advertiser this week tipped the Bombers for the decider at Robertson Oval.
Only Barellan coach Alex Lawder sided with The Rock-Yerong Creek, although most expect the grand final to go down to the wire.
Experienced East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard has played both Marrar and TRYC in the past fortnight and believes the Bombers' 'dream' run through gives them the edge.
"Been the best side all year and have had a dream run into the grand final," Hard said.
Many coaches believe the wide and open expanses of Robertson Oval will suit Marrar.
"Marrar have been the best team all year," Outgoing North Wagga coach Cayden Winter said.
"Although I think it will be close, Marrar's run and carry on Robertson Oval will be hard to contain."
CSU coach Travis Cohalan opted for the biggest margin of 25 points, in favour of Marrar.
"Marrar has been the best team all season and has consistently found a way to get it done when challenged," Cohalan said.
"They will be trained to the minute and have had an ideal preparation leading into the game.
"They have a consistent spread of contributors across the ground and will back in their run and fitness."
Lawder believes the Magpies hardened lead-up to the grand final will work in their favour.
"I'm picking The Rock due to consistency of footy over the last month," Lawder said.
"If The Rock can limit Marrar's spread, apply pressure early and restrict their speed, The Rock will be victorious."
Temora coach Dallas McKelvie chose not to tip given his return to the Riverina Umpires Association (RUA) ranks, while Northern Jets' Josh Avis was unable to be contacted.
