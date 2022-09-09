MARRAR midfielder Chris O'Donnell already has a premiership at the Bombers.
He's got the memories but doesn't actually have the medal to show for it.
That's because it's laid to rest with his good mate, the late Graeme Reid.
O'Donnell only played the 2017 Farrer League season to fulfil a promise to his much-loved larrikin mate.
The year could not have gone much better. O'Donnell was part of the Marrar team that defeated Temora in a thrilling Farrer League grand final and it was mission accomplished for the young rugby convert.
In the days after the premiership success, O'Donnell quietly went and buried the medal with Reid in a touching tribute to his late mate.
"I guess 2017 was a year I look back on with quite fond memories," O'Donnell recalls.
"I didn't have any real aspirations on playing that year until the passing of Reidy but I guess it allowed me to fulfil a promise to him and ultimately win a premiership.
"That year I was up and down in the ones and twos, travelling back from Sydney and off the bench in the grand final.
"I guess I didn't have the opportunity to contribute to the team or the club as much as I would have liked back then. But winning that year gave me personal closure in a sense that I was able to lay my grand final medal to rest with Graeme.
"At the time, and still to this day, it's been one of my biggest accomplishments in life.
"I guess it was a moment I envisaged that entire year so it was quite special and surreal seeing it come to fruition and I guess this year, I'm in a position to be able to enjoy the week a little bit more because I've been able to contribute to the team, the footy club and maybe the community a little bit more as I'm home.
"It does hold a different meaning to 2017 but I'm just as driven to see the boys, the club and the community succeed."
O'Donnell, who was still relatively new to the game, came off the bench in the 2017 decider. Fast forward five years and the 28-year-old is coming in as one of the most respected midfielders in the Farrer League.
He enjoyed a breakout year in 2021, a performance that was acknowledged with selection in the Farrer League Team of the Year.
O'Donnell acknowledges it is a different feeling heading into this grand final knowing he contributes more.
"I think my game is continuing to develop. I've only played 90-odd games of AFL," he said.
"I'm maybe drawing on my experience a little bit more and just having some older heads around you definitely helps but I think as you do become more mature, you do become more of a natural leader and you do have to step up and lead by example on and off the field a little bit and I've probably enjoyed that aspect of it as well.
"A large part of me becoming more of a first grade player is the fact that I've been able to prepare physically much better than I could in 2017 as it was my first year back from an ankle reconstruction and leg fracture so I missed an entire pre-season and was chasing tail from the outset.
"Now I've got my body right, my footy has benefited."
O'Donnell will run out in Saturday's Farrer League grand final as the only Marrar resident in the Bombers' team.
He takes a sense of pride in representing the small but passionate Marrar community.
"It makes me extremely proud to be in the position that I'm in and I do feel like I've got a bit more of a responsibility to myself and my community than potentially maybe others," he said.
"I'm excited for them, it's nice to look around and see the excitement on their faces.
"Being a rural community they get a kick out of footy and they're just as excited as we are. Rain, hail or shine they will be there on Saturday and regardless of the result they'll be supporting us post game as well. It does mean a hell of a lot."
