The Daily Advertiser

Nic Hall injury set to lead big switch for final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young are expecting to have to reshape their back line to tackle Tumut after fullback Nic Hall sustained an injury late in the loss to Gundagai last week.

Young are looking to go back to their 2021 spine to cover the loss of fullback Nic Hall ahead of the Group Nine preliminary final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.