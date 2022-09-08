The Rock-Yerong Creek have put an emphasis on making the most of their opportunities in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
The Magpies upset Marrar to win the 2011 premiership and will be out to do the same 11 years later when the two teams meet at Robertson Oval.
Advertisement
TRYC are the only team to have defeated Marrar this year but co-coach Brad Aiken was quick to point out it 'counts for nothing' come Saturday.
"They're a really good side, they've got some really good players, we acknowledge that their form has been outstanding for all two years, for us it's trying to get the game on our terms and play the way we can for longer," TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said.
"Their pressure, their work rate across the ground, I think the last time we played them they showed they're a team who works for each other and we probably took aspects out of that loss for our boys to show if you want to be the best, this is what it looks like."
Russell said that is where taking opportunities in the forward half will come into it.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"I guess taking opportunities is really, really important for us," he said.
"Throughout the season we've never really put sides away and we've tried to put our finger on what that was but somewhere along the lines in finals the boys have clicked and are playing good footy at the moment.
"The boys are confident, you'll get momentum swings in games like this and when we're up, we've got to take our chances and obviously when Marrar are up, we've got to try and limit the damage a bit."
Russell said they have identified a number of aspects about Marrar that will be important to try and shut down on Saturday, most notably Jack Reynolds and Jordan Hedington across half-back.
"I think those two are really dangerous players in the way they set Marrar up," he said.
"They finished on top for a reason, we'll have a look but we also understand our strengths so we'll try and focus on that as much as we can.
Todd Hannam comes back in for the Magpies after missing last week with soreness. He was married on Wednesday but returned for training on Thursday night.
Matt Clark-Kell was the unlucky player to make way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.