Marrar coach Shane Lenon says there is no sense of entitlement amongst the Bombers heading into Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
The Bombers were dominant minor premiers last year before the finals series was cancelled due to COVID.
Advertisement
They backed it up with the minor premiership again this year, dropping just two of 33 games over the past two seasons.
But Lenon insists that will count for very little on Saturday when they take on The Rock-Yerong Creek for the first Farrer League premiership since 2019.
"No, you've got to earn it. You've got to pay a price," Lenon said.
"People say it's your turn and you would have won it last year but who knows. You don't deserve anything, you've got to earn it and you've got to pay a price.
"That doesn't come into play for mine.
"The easy part about footy is talking about it. When the whips are cracking on Saturday, that's when it's going to be on.
"We can sit here and answer questions and say this and say that, but it's what happens Saturday and obviously the opposition have a part to play in it as well.
"That's one thing I've learnt over the years, you can talk about it and all that, but it's about actions. It will all come to the fore on Saturday hopefully."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Marrar have named an unchanged line-up to the one that defeated East Wagga-Kooringal in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
Lenon said the key to a Marrar victory on Saturday is playing to their strengths.
"Probably our strengths, 21 contributors, pressure, working together as a unit, quick ball movement, getting first use at it, winning the ball at the restarts and the stoppages, loose ball gets, just the things that hold us in good stead from week to week," he said.
"That will be our focus this week as well.
"You've got to get match ups and things like that right but we'll just try to perform under pressure and play to our strengths. If we can tick the boxes in those areas, it will hold us in good stead."
Marrar will go into Saturday's grand final on the back of 14 straight wins. While some would say every win is one step closer to a loss, Lenon believes it's reward for effort.
"It'd have to be a positive but it comes down to Saturday," he said.
Advertisement
"It's through hard work and preparation, they knuckle down, they're a good bunch, they tick the boxes, they train hard, they prepare, they give themselves a chance. If you don't give yourselves a chance, you don't win 14 straight. But in saying that, it comes down to Saturday.
"The fact that we've won 14 straight probably gives you confidence, we've been in positions in those games where we've probably been looking down the barrel at getting beat in a couple of those but because of the way they train and prepare, they can find and hopefully they can find again on Saturday.
"We're in good shape, our preparation's been good, we've just got to perform on the day and that's the challenge for us and The Rock."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.