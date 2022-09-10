The Daily Advertiser

Rural romance, plus animation classes for Wagga teens

By Peter Casey
September 10 2022 - 5:09am
Author Fiona McArthur's latest release, The Opal Miner's Daughter, will be launched at Wagga Wagga City Library later this month. Picture supplied

Wagga Wagga City Library continues its latest series of book launches with Fiona McArthur's The Opal Miner's Daughter at 5.30pm on Friday, September 23.

