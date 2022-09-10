Rural romance, plus animation classes for Wagga teens

The Opal Miner's Daughter tells the story of obstetrician Riley Brand, who abandons her Sydney practice to search for her mother, who has taken leave of her marriage to pursue a passion for opal mining. Riley's search leads her to a short-term posting as a fertility expert in Lightning Ridge, where the locals welcome her into the fold. And no-one is more welcoming than the enigmatic doctor Konrad Grey, the GP who is working alongside her.