Rural romance, plus animation classes for Wagga teens

Wagga Wagga City Library continues its latest series of book launches with Fiona McArthur's The Opal Miner's Daughter at 5.30pm on Friday, September 23.
Fiona's compassionate, pacy fiction draws from her earlier life as a rural midwife. She highlights challenges for rural and remote families, and the strength shared between women, as well as her love of the Australian landscape.
The Opal Miner's Daughter tells the story of obstetrician Riley Brand, who abandons her Sydney practice to search for her mother, who has taken leave of her marriage to pursue a passion for opal mining. Riley's search leads her to a short-term posting as a fertility expert in Lightning Ridge, where the locals welcome her into the fold. And no-one is more welcoming than the enigmatic doctor Konrad Grey, the GP who is working alongside her.
Fiona's books, which include The Bush Telegraph and The Farmer's Friend, will be available for purchase.
Wine and nibbles will be served from 5.30pm, with book chat beginning at 5.45pm.
These school holidays, the library is bringing its travelling animation workshop to venues throughout the Wagga local government area.
Local animator Alice Peacock will teach stop motion animation classes for participants aged 12-15.
These free classes will take place in locations ranging from Humula and Galore to Kooringal and the library itself. Participants will learn how to make a stop motion animation using Lego, an iPad, and the iMotion app.
The library will have iPads available at each workshop, or students can bring their own.
For full details, visit waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700 or talk to library staff.
