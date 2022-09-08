Ellen Bartley has two chances to win the race named in her honour at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Miss Chantilly and Sportingjoy will both start from the second row in the Happy Birthday Ellen Bartley Pace.
Bartley celebrates her 29th birthday on Friday and will be aboard Sportingjoy who is chasing a hat-trick of wins.
However the Narrandera trainer-driver knows she's in for a tough challenge not being able to utilise any concessions this time around.
"It's a big step up in class for Sportingjoy," Bartley said.
"With her eight-point claim she's been getting right down in grade whereas here she can't get into them."
A second row draw is another concern.
The three-year-old filly hasn't missed the top four in 11 starts since joining the stable.
However her two worst results have been from back row draws.
"It will be interesting to see how she goes as when she is out in front generally nothing can ever catch her," Bartley said.
Partner Blake Jones will drive Miss Chantilly.
She returned from a spell with a third last week.
However the stable were far from disappointed with her efforts.
"We were really happy with her as once she got onto the fence the only option Blake really had was to pull her out and sit in the chair and first up over the long distance it wasn't going to be her go," Bartley said.
"She loves if you can hold her up and give her one crack at them but I do think she is a lot stronger this prep and after she gets a few runs under her belt we might be able to drive her a bit more aggressively."
After finishing fourth in the NSW Oaks earlier this year, the Victorian Oaks are on the agenda this time around.
Bartley's third runner across the nine-card program is two-year-old filly Dun Me Up Francy.
She is one of five first starters in the race and Bartley expects she will be better for the experience.
"Blake wouldn't let me drive her so he must like her a little bit but it's going to be tough from barrier five and with Russell (Jack)'s and Rodney Lakey's inside of her you have to respect anything they bring up here," he said.
"Whatever she does she will only improve on as she's a nice little filly."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
