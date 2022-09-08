The Daily Advertiser

Ellen Bartley's double shot at her own race

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Bartley is chasing a win in the Happy Birthday Ellen Bartley Pace at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

Ellen Bartley has two chances to win the race named in her honour at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.