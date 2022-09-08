A flood watch for the Tumut River has been upgraded to moderate as rain soaks towns across the Riverina.
The Bureau of Meteorology raised the warning mid-Thursday, however the Murrumbidgee River to Wagga remains on minor flood watch.
The Burrinjuck Dam which flows into the Murrumbidgee River currently sits at 85 per cent capacity, while the Blowering Dam is on 96.9 per cent.
In the lead up to this week's rain event, WaterNSW conducted a number of major releases from both dams in an effort to avoid flooding further downstream due to the rains.
Since Wednesday afternoon, a major rain event has seen rainfalls of between 7-20 milimetres to towns across the region.
Falls have varied widely across Wagga however, with the Bureau of Meteorology's gauge at Kapooka recording 16.2 milimetres from yesterday afternoon until 4pm, while Wagga Airport has seen just 9.2 milimetres across the same period.
Meawnwhile, in the northern Riverina, West Wyalong recorded one of the highest for the region with 20 milimetres of rain.
The latest totals for other towns include Hay with 15 milimetres, Griffith with 14.4, Deniliquin 12.4, Temora 14.4, Young 11.4 and Narrandera with 9.2.
The bureau is also warning residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms and large hail across the region on Thursday afternoon.
"A cold front associated with a low-pressure system is moving across eastern Australia today, bringing rain and thunderstorms to parts of NSW," the bureau said.
"Thunderstorms in some parts of the state on Thursday will be severe, producing heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, damaging winds and possibly large hail."
The Bureau of Meteorology may issue severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of NSW later on Thursday.
The bureau expects widespread rainfall of between 15 to 30 milimetres across much of inland NSW, with isolated areas set to receive as much as 50 milimetres, especially with thunderstorms.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue in southern NSW on Friday before easing on Saturday.
The bureau is reporting this rainfall will likely lead to renewed river rises including those already in flood like the Murrumbidgee.
Communities in affected areas are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest warnings and forecasts via the Bureau's website and BOM Weather App and follow advice of emergency services.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
