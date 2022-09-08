The Daily Advertiser

First major spring rains soak Riverina towns as flood watch raised for key river

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:01am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a wet Thursday afternoon for motorists and pedestrians on Baylis Street.

A flood watch for the Tumut River has been upgraded to moderate as rain soaks towns across the Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.