SATURDAY's Farrer League grand final has been a touchy subject at EJF Constructions this week.
The Rock-Yerong Creek swingman Ted Fellows has Cooper Diessel and Zac Lewis work for him and all three will take part in the senior grand final.
But the friendships will be put to the side on Saturday when Lewis runs out with Marrar to try and beat Fellows and Diessel's Magpies team.
Lewis said he has been trying to keep football talk to a minimum at work this week.
"It's not too bad. A bit of banter but all fun and games so we'll see what happens on Saturday," Lewis said.
"I'm trying to keep it down obviously being the odd one out but the boys have thrown in some words here and there but it's alright."
Fellows joked that he's been putting Lewis to work this week.
"Yeah he's had it pretty hard," Fellows said.
"Been pushing the barrow and cleaning up and doing all the tough stuff.
"He wanted Monday off but I was a bit hesitant, I haven't decided yet."
Diessel is looking forward to crossing Lewis' path on Saturday.
"I'll give him a couple," Diessel laughed.
"We've kept it pretty low key this week. We've been into him a little bit but it hasn't been too bad."
All three builders will run out for their maiden first grade grand final on Saturday.
Diessel, in his third season at TRYC, will do it as the Magpies co-captain. It's a role the 22-year-old has enjoyed.
"It's been a good experience this year, having the reins with Stevo (Mitch Stephenson)," he said.
"It's a bit of pressure on me but not too bad I suppose."
Lewis, 22, has enjoyed a strong second half of the season at Marrar and made himself a home on the wing.
"Playing the wing, I've started to find my role a little bit easier now," he said.
"I've got a lot of heads like Jordan Hedington down back that help direct me throughout the game so it makes it easier when you've got that kind of help."
Diessel is part of a talented Magpies midfield, featuring alongside their talented Canberra recruits.
"I love playing in the midfield with Riley (Budd), Joey Hancock and those boys," Diessel said.
Lewis said he is looking forward to the special occasion.
"I'm trying not to get too worked up but come Saturday the nerves will be high," Lewis said.
"Hopefully first minute or so that will get rubbed off and then rip in."
Lewis said win, lose or draw, the trio will be back to normal come the final siren.
"We don't really talk on the field but after the game it's just like normal," he said.
