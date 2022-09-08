Is it cancel culture, or simply consequences?

Earlier this month, broadcaster Steve Price used his high-circulation News Corp press column to claim that he was now part of a "minority of white men", had been "cancelled", and could no longer express his opinion.
Yes, you read that right. A man with well-established platforms across print, TV, and radio used those mediums to complain that he no longer had a voice. Oh, the irony.
Price cited as evidence for his ire, "non-binary bathrooms in pubs" and "no TV commercials without a coloured person, someone of Asian background and equal numbers of men and women or a same-sex couple."
How dare establishments cater for the needs of their clientele, or marketers create campaigns that reflect the amazing diversity in our communities!
Despite his protestations, Price and those of his ilk retain a firm stranglehold on mainstream media.
The 2020 research report from Media Diversity Australia, Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories, found more than 75 per cent of TV reporters and presenters have Anglo-Celtic backgrounds, with a higher proportion for commercial networks.
Being from a culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) background was noted as a "barrier to career progression" by one in eight survey participants.
Those of us who are not pale, stale, frail males remain underrepresented in media along with every single aspect of public life.
This influences both the stories that are told and the way in which they are told, reflecting a narrower world view than lived experience of broader society.
The voices of the marginalised have been ignored for far too long. We must move towards inclusion, to ensure our media looks and sounds like modern Australia, and we will all benefit from such change.
Yet those with the biggest platforms seem to be the ones complaining the loudest that they are being silenced, claiming cancel culture and political correctness gone mad.
While the term "cancel culture" has gained popularity since the momentum of the #MeToo movement, the public shaming and societal ostracism of people deemed "moral transgressors" has existed since time immortal.
Just look at the example of Cain after he murdered his brother Abel, as told in Genesis, the first book of the Bible.
Most appropriately used in the context of a person being held to account for their actions, cancel culture has been weaponised by conservatives to claim, as reflected by Price, that "we are no longer able to have an alternative and respectfully different view than what the tribe expects you to believe".
Those most up in arms often conveniently ignore that there have always been people with "an alternative and respectfully different view" arising from their lived experience who have been excluded and silenced by those with power, control, and media platforms: women, First Nations Australians, people from CALD backgrounds, people with disabilities, members of the LGTBIQA+ communities.
The fact we are amplifying the voices of a greater diversity of people in our community does not inherently mean that those who currently have power and control lose theirs, or cease to benefit from their position. Price's column is proof of that.
As the saying goes, equality feels like oppression for those who are accustomed to privilege.
As Melissa Leong pointed out via Instagram: "Inclusivity and diversity does not come at the detriment of others. Sharing the stage with voices who have long been hushed deserves your honour, not your ire."
Having gotten away with exclusionary, sexist, racist and ableist behaviour for so long, it's often easier for people - especially those with a high profile - to point the finger at cancel culture when they are called out for unacceptable conduct. Rather than look inwards at themselves and to accept the reasonable consequences for their choices and bigotry.
Consider this: how many times have we seen accusations about domestic violence made against sportsmen in this country, only for the fans and supporters to rally around "a good bloke" and for him to go on to forge a career in the media?
Despite an often-long history of complaints, even when guilt has been established in court, these men are offered jobs, invited to participate in reality TV shows, speak at public events and be appointed ambassadors for organisations.
It seems sporting prowess excuses all manner of behaviour for perpetrators, while survivors are maligned and left to deal with trauma and the challenge of re-establishing their lives. What messages does enabling this behaviour send?
Cancel culture, while not perfect, has its foundations in people from marginalised communities seeking meaningful accountability for high-profile people who often create their own rules and answer to no-one.
It is about creating consequences for those who often don't have to deal with them.
And if people like Price don't like that, and don't want to change, then perhaps it's time for them to step aside and let someone else step up.
