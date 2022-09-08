There is much discussion on the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Some persons who have endured COVID-19 have suffered ongoing effects apparently called Long COVID.
Heart failure is the biggest killer of people in Australia. Most people with a heart problem have a problem for the rest of their lives. Long Heart.
Strokes are a major cause of death in Australia. Most people who survive a stroke suffer long-term effects. Long Stroke.
Dementia is a major cause of death. Every person with dementia suffers from this until their death. Long Dementia?
The top five major causes of death don't get much of a mention in the daily press but a minor player like COVID still grabs the headlines.
I don't understand the logic of this.
The Daily Advertiser contained an ARTC advert (page 5, September 6) of interest to all Wagga citizens concerned about mooted changes to rail and civic infrastructure.
The ARTC is holding an online information session on Tuesday, September 13 from 6-7.30pm that discusses the findings of the Albury-Illabo EIS. For computer illiterates such as me, the ARTC will apparently receive 'snail mail' at GPO Box 14, Sydney 2001. Telephone 1800 733 761.
For Inland Rail to go through the heart of Wagga is a disaster of monumental proportions - short and longer term.
The ARTC plan seems so narrowly focussed on commercial goods and services that it, and perhaps various governments, have forgotten that the rail is supposed to be to the public's material advantage.
What about social advantage?
The accompanying photo of the overhead rail bridge just east of the Wagga railway station shows the cast iron bridge overhead mountings appearing far too low for piggy-back containers.
The only inference one can draw is this significant historic icon of past engineering achievements is also at threat of 'adjustment' or removal. Bad luck to history buffs!
Yet, as a long-retired member of the defence forces I still see distinct advantages from the Inland rail capacity to carry large and heavy equipment from north and south.
In these times of quite significant instability in the Pacific Ocean our infrastructure must be quickly adaptable to handle quick movement of heavy and large military equipment.
It is unclear if Australian Defence Force HQ staff, Canberra were consulted.
I also question whether ARTC could get such equipment under, or through, the existing or the proposed modified road bridges.
If the ARTC is truly interested in the long-term interests of Australia then the sensible solution is to redraw the plan.
Any new plan will need an elevated railway bridge to cross the Murrumbidgee flood plains to the west of Wagga.
The precedent has already been set! It happened in Albury and Wodonga and it can happen here! Readers, please do your part! Seek help from your political reps. If the ARTC plan and costings do not change then any unexpected contingencies or increasing costs will be forced onto the Wagga City Council. Expect a rate rise!
