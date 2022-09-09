Glimpses of Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga cyclist Barry O'Hagan won the Australian Veterans' title in the open road race held in Perth.
Wagga High School principals have confirmed that there is increasing evidence of drug use by high school students, with a hit of heroin available in the city for less than the cost of a carton of cigarettes.
Wagga air conditioning retailer, Dave Palmer was elected president of the Wagga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with John de la Torre and Margaret Dwyer elected as vice-presidents, Steve Atkinson as secretary and Chris Fry as treasurer.
Archbishop of the Canberra, Francis Carroll, who served as Bishop of Wagga for more than 15 years is celebrating 30 years as a bishop.
President Ruth Smith and fellow members celebrated the 45th anniversary of the Wagga Women's Bowling Club.
Allan Norris, Peter Andersen, Jim Booth, Rod Smith, David Font, Ly Smith, and Michael Georgiou have recently joined the board of Wagga's Community Radio 2AAA FM.
A Wagga driver with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit who slammed into a Drink Link bus, causing almost $4000 damage, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Wagga RSL Club manager Michael Maher has been appointed Brisbane Broncos Leagues Club general manager.
Caloola Centre for Aged Care held an open day for people seeking information about residential aged care accommodation.
Dozens of MG enthusiasts flocked to Wagga Beach car park to inspect MG cars assembled for the MG rally.
Wagga Leagues Club general manager, Bruce Piercy accused the government of betraying the local club industry with increased poker machine taxation and other changes.
Wheelchair-bound Wagga Marketplace identity Anthony Weule escaped serious injury when he was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle on Forsyth Street.
Wagga's jobless rate dropped by 2 per cent during August, from 3353 in July to 3286.
More than 1100 children received practical road safety experience after Wagga's new Mini-Bike World and Training Centre was opened by Wagga's mayor, Morris Gissing, at the Wagga Showgrounds.
A fish hatchery, claimed to be the largest in Australia, is being established at Gumly by Pat McLaren, managing director of Murray Cod Hatcheries of Australia Pty Ltd.
Police are looking for a thief who snatched a bag containing collection money from near the altar of St Michael's Cathedral.
19-year-old Miss June Makepeace won the local semi-final as the top checkout girl at Woolworths Family Centre and will now compete to decide the top checkout girl in New South Wales.
Brett Allen was named as the best and fairest player in the New South Wales Australian Rules Primary Schools side that recently played in Brisbane.
Town planner Mr SK Rawlings said that Wagga City Council had approved 53 applications, providing for 236 separate flats in Wagga in the period from January 1970 to August 1972.
Inspector R G Webb has been appointed to succeed Inspector Herb Smith as Inspector-In-Charge of the Wagga sub-district of New South Wales Police.
Principal Dr C Blake announced that Riverina College of Advanced Education's academic staff will increase by 15 in the coming weeks.
South Wagga School Community Centre is offering courses in remedial reading, speed reading, public speaking, and yoga.
Mrs June Sutherland welcomed New South Wales Arts Council chief administrative officer, Mr John Cooper who is visiting Wagga to attend a combined public meeting of cultural groups at the Wagga Leagues Club.
The Riverina Soccer Association's second division grand final was won by Henwood Park, who defeated Hanwood 3-1.
Lucky Grills is featured this Saturday night at the Wagga Leagues Club.
