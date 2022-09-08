When his teenage son was diagnosed with a debilitating disease, Stephen Holt mentally prepared himself for a tough, heartbreaking conversation.
But instead, his son Toby took the news in his stride with a smile - declaring that it was good to finally have a diagnosis.
Ever since that moment, the Holt family has set out to help the 16-year-old live out his dreams and create everlasting memories.
That mission has been backed with an incredible outpouring of support from friends, family and total strangers.
Hundreds of Wagga residents are set to gather at the Riverina Hotel on Friday night to attend Toby's Gift - a fundraising event organised by some friends.
All of the money raised will go towards Toby's family to help them manage his Juvenile Huntington's Disease and notch a few more experiences off his bucket list.
The event has already raised more than $12,000 before even selling a raffle ticket and fundraising committee member David Hurst says he is blown away by the response.
"The community has been overwhelming in their support for this - it has been unreal," he said.
Mr Holt said it was humbling to see his friends put together the event and amazing to see the reception so far.
"I think it will be a lot of fun. There will be a few beers shared and a few laughs," Mr Holt said.
"As much as it is to raise money, we also want people to come together and enjoy the night because that gives us good memories as well."
Toby and his family will be jetting off to the United States later this month to visit Disneyland, Universal Studios, Alcatraz, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and the Golden Gate Bridge.
An online fundraiser put together by a friend has raised more than $34,000 for the family to go alongside the money from Friday's event.
The Toby's Gift fundraiser will begin at 6pm on Friday, September 9 at the Riverina Hotel.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
