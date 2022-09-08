A LITTLE bit of sibling rivalry will hit new heights in Saturday's Farrer League reserve grade grand final.
Adam Wallace will line up for Charles Sturt University in the reserve grade decider and take on his old club Marrar, which includes his younger brother Trent.
Adam played in a reserve grade premiership at Marrar in 2018 but will now be trying to bring them down as part of the opposition this time around.
Adam, 23, admitted it has been a weird feeling playing against Marrar in the past two seasons and is not sure what to expect in Saturday's grand final.
"I've tried not to think about it too much so far. It will be interesting," Adam said.
"Half of those boys I played with back then (in 2018).
"You look around and you have to re-think every now and again what team you're on. You go to call out other players and then you realise you're playing for the other team now."
Trent had no hesitation in letting Adam know what to expect in the grand final.
"He'll get tackled harder than the rest of them," Trent said with a laugh.
"It's probably more exciting than anything. It gives you something to play a bit harder for.
"I'm looking forward to it. It's just another game, I guess."
Adam said it has been an interesting experience playing against his younger brother.
"It's going to be interesting," he said.
"The last two games playing against him, he has a bit of lip.
"I haven't really played a lot with him, with him being a few years younger but it will be a good little battle, that's for sure."
It's already been a big week for Trent, who turned 21 on Tuesday. He put celebrations on hold to attend training and hopes to have double the reason to party come the weekend.
"I'm saving (the drinks) up for the weekend. I'm looking forward to celebrating this weekend," Trent said.
Marrar moved straight through to the reserve grade grand final with a three-goal win over CSU a fortnight ago.
The Bushpigs then qualified with a 38-point win over The Rock-Yerong Creek last weekend.
The two teams have played on three occasions this season, with CSU winning the first encounter before the Bombers have claimed the last two.
Both Wallace boys have enjoyed good seasons, playing some first grade football at stages during the year.
And as for who their parents are barracking for on Saturday, Adam says they're staying neutral.
"They've already said they're not barracking for anyone at the moment," Adam said.
