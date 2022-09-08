Northern Jets are looking to turn around a 46-point loss to North Wagga a fortnight ago to win their first under 17.5s title in seven years.
The Jets haven't been in the grand final since a three-point win over the Saints in 2015.
Advertisement
With so many of their side in the top age bracket, coach Geoff 'Norm' Walker hopes they can deliver at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
"It's probably going to be our last crack for a while as COVID really devastated us," Walker said.
"We've had a couple of pretty good sides over the last three or four years and last year we would have given it a fair crack so to get knocked out of finals by COVID was pretty hard to take so it would be nice to get the win."
North Wagga have won four of the six clashes between the two sides this season.
READ MORE
The Jets triumphed to start the start and then scored a win over their rivals in the last round of the season.
However they couldn't back it up as they struggled to find the answers to North Wagga's pressure as Jake Scott kicked 10 goals in the second semi-final to see the Saints head straight through to the grand final.
The Jets responded with a 38-point win over Marrar in last week's preliminary final.
Walker believes playing consistent football will help his side come grand final day.
"Heading into the North Wagga game, and it was similar for them, we had come off a bye with that week off to start finals and I feel like continuous football is a lot better than having that week off," he said.
"We were just a little bit rusty, North Wagga were really up and about as their full-forward kicked 10 goals and their midfield was outstanding so that is something we're going to have to negate on the weekend if we are any chance to win."
However Walker was pleased with the way they responded to set up one last crack at North Wagga.
"I couldn't have asked for a better response," he said.
"We had some of our big name players who didn't really perform against North Wagga bounce back last week and put in a strong showing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.