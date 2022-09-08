The Daily Advertiser

Northern Jets out to reverse record in under 17.5s grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie McCormack has had plenty of first grade experience this season but will be one of the go-to men for Northern Jet in the under 17.5s grand final up against North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Northern Jets Football & Netball Club

Northern Jets are looking to turn around a 46-point loss to North Wagga a fortnight ago to win their first under 17.5s title in seven years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.