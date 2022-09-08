Collingullie-Glenfield Park's James Pope is hoping his side can bounce back strongly against Coolamon on Sunday as the Demons look to secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Pope has had a stellar year down back for the Demons and was named at fullback in the Riverina League team of the year on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
While honoured to receive the recognition he said that the main goal for him was team success with the Demons.
"It's a good honour and obviously caps off a nice year for us a club" Pope said.
"Probably individually I over-exceeded my expectations a little bit, but it's all about team success.
"I think if you talked to any of the boys at the club this year, team success beats any of those individual awards and that's what we are all aiming for this year."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Demons and Hoppers have been almost inseparable this year with only one point separating the two sides through their two clashes in the regular season and Pope expects another close contest on Sunday.
"They are obviously a great side," he said.
"Jake (Barrett) took it out tonight so he is a star that we will have to put a bit of attention into on the weekend, but they have just got really good contributors all over the ground.
"They are a really even side from fullback all the way to full-forward, so it will be a really good test on Sunday."
The Demons back-six has been really strong in 2022, with Pope able to play alongside close mates Harry Radley and Tom Crakanthorp down back.
"I've loved it," he said.
"I love playing alongside them and they have both had great years as well, so it's been really enjoyable."
The Demons defence has a massive task on their hands on Sunday with the Hoppers having quite a few dangerous targets up forward including Joe Redfern and Will Graetz while Barrett has also been playing deep forward while nursing a calf injury.
Pope is unsure who he is likely to match-up with, but is ready for whatever challenge is put to him.
"I'm not too sure yet (who I'll take)," he said.
"Obviously Jake has been spending a lot more time up forward and that changes the dynamic of their forward line a bit.
Advertisement
"Will Graetz has had a great year and I went to him last game and he's a really good player that has come a long way.
"But we will talk about that on Thursday night and throughout the week."
The Demons will look to rediscover the football that has made them so dangerous this year against the Hoppers after they had their colours lowered by the Lions last Saturday.
Pope said getting the fundamentals right was the key to them securing their spot in the grand final.
"I think when we do the fundamentals and the basics really well, that's when we are a really good side," he said.
"When we bring the pressure and our attack on the footy that's what makes us a good side.
Advertisement
"We will be looking to get back to that on the weekend, because we went away from that quite a bit on Saturday against Ganmain I think."
Saturday was a dirty day for the Demons with them putting in their worst performance of the year while also losing co-coach Nick Perryman for the rest of the season with a broken arm.
Pope said that the side had learnt a lot from the performance and expected his teammates to bounce back strongly against the Hoppers.
"We were very low and they had a great game," he said.
"We went away from what's made us a good side all year which is pressure and we were a bit shell-shocked.
"We are a young side and there were a lot of blokes playing their first final and just got caught by surprise by a very good Ganmain side who were on all-day."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.