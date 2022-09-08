The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's James Pope believes his side are in for another close contest when they face Coolamon in this Sunday's preliminary final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 8 2022 - 9:44am, first published 6:30am
Collingullie defender James Pope is looking forward to Sunday's preliminary final against Coolamon.

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's James Pope is hoping his side can bounce back strongly against Coolamon on Sunday as the Demons look to secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

