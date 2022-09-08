Wagga City Wanderers must win their last regular season game to be any hope to play finals this season.
Coach Dave Leonard is confident in his team's ability to take on the challenge and is ready for a strong game on Sunday, despite the team coming off three consecutive losses.
Advertisement
"For us, it's really disappointing to let it come down to the last game when we've played so well. Even with the last couple of losses against ANU and Queanbeyan, we take even a point from there and we wouldn't be in this situation," Leonard said.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
"The fact is, it is what it is, and it's in our hands. If we're good enough, we're good enough."
The Wanderers currently sit sixth, on goals difference, behind Brindabella and Canberra White Eagles. All three clubs are on equal points.
With fourth-placed White Eagles playing top of the ladder Tuggeranong, it is expected the winner of the Wagga-Brindabella game will take the final position in the top four.
Despite recent losses, Leonard said the Wanderers have had an in-form season, including a shock win against front runners Tuggeranong in July.
"We're super disappointed in the way we played against Tuggies (last week), because we're a better team than that. But leading up, our last two months have been super solid and to go down against Queanbeyan in the 89th minute and then go down against ANU the week before in the 88th minute. It's cruel," Leonard said.
"That's two points we would have thoroughly deserved and we wouldn't have been in this situation but we're definitely playing well enough."
The team has been travelling to Canberra regularly late in this season and Leonard is looking forward to this week's home game.
"We're playing super footy, so we're pretty pumped for the weekend because it's up to us and if we're good enough, we'll get the result we want," he said.
"Travel, it's something that needs to be taken into account, so it's really nice to be playing at home this weekend and in such a crucial match."
Last weekend Leonard said he was concerned about field quality following wet weather, but was pleasantly surprised at how well they came up.
Rain forecast for Wagga before Sunday isn't concerning him, though the team will protect the field as much as possible.
"In all honesty, the ground came up super schmicko for going against Tuggeranong," he said.
"As important as it is to train tonight (Thursday), I don't think that is going to happen, we want the grounds to remain in really good nick for this weekend and if we train on it, we tear it up that little bit," Leonard said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.