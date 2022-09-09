The Daily Advertiser

Nicole Maher, Wellways mark World Suicide Prevention Day by spreading awareness

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
September 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Maher with her father, Peter Hyde, on her wedding day. Picture supplied

Six years after her father's death by suicide, Wagga's Nicole Maher still has questions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.