Six years after her father's death by suicide, Wagga's Nicole Maher still has questions.
Were there signs she missed? Was he always unhappy? Should she have asked him how he was more?
"The thing I really struggled with is not knowing why he did it," she said. "I don't know if I've properly grieved him dying because it's always been about 'why?'."
Mrs Maher thinks her father, Peter, a newly-retired "workaholic", lost his way without a job, but did not tell anyone about his struggle.
Since his death, she has been involved in numerous outreach programs and fundraising initiatives for suicide awareness and mental health.
A member of Wagga and Region Suicide Prevention Network, Mrs Maher annually walks around Lake Albert in remembrance.
On Saturday, World Suicide Prevention Day, she's walking nine kilometres - one for each person lost to suicide in Australia each day - and raising money for Lifeline.
"For me, it was about trying to do something practical," Mrs Maher said.
"It's got to stop, it's not right that people feel like they don't have another option."
Wellways men's suicide prevention peer worker James Ingram-Douglas has his own experience with suicide.
Mr Ingram-Douglas lost his father, uncle and nephew to suicide and it's driven him to "make positive change in people's lives".
"I have a saying that's been going for a few years now and it's: 'suicide should be spoken about like we're talking about what we're having for dinner'," he said.
"It's not taking away from the severity of it, but it's just downplaying it a little bit so the community can talk about it in a comfortable manner."
To tackle the stigma around seeking help, the Wagga Wellways team has recently launched a new initiative, Unboxed.
Wellways suicide prevention community development coordinator Ned Evans said the program aimed to give men and young people in the region direct access to help.
Mr Evans said it dispensed with a lot of the administrative tasks that made counselling and other services difficult to access, and provided someone to talk to there and then.
"For a lot of services out there, there's quite long wait lists or big referral processes and it can get quite overwhelming," he said.
"It might be just a one-off and they just really needed a chat, or it might be more lengthy."
Mr Ingram-Douglas said the beauty of Unboxed was that it made the process to access help easier for those who needed it most.
"You don't have to go to a GP and wait for them to contact a psychologist who then puts a referral into us," he said.
"You can just make it simpler for blokes [to access help]."
To mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Wellways hosted Break the Cycle yesterday with the goal of collectively cycling 3139km in memory of those who die by suicide in Australia each year.
Mr Evans said the ride was one of many outreach and awareness events hosted by the organisation.
"If nothing else, people can come down and have a conversation, have a feed, jump on a bike for a little bit," he said.
"It's about spreading awareness and having those conversations, but at the same time encouraging people to take active steps in ways they can educate themselves."
Mrs Maher said the conversation around suicide and mental health needed to continue in order to reduce the number of lives lost.
"I think men have the stigma for themselves and there's still a long way to go," she said.
"If [Dad] could have just gotten some help, he would have gotten through that rough patch and had a fulfilling life."
If this story raised issues for you, or if you or someone you know needs crisis support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978.
