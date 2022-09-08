IT WILL be a case of master versus the apprentice when Shane Lenon goes head-to-head with Brad Aiken in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
It could be the closing of the curtain on Lenon's remarkable coaching career when Marrar take on The Rock-Yerong Creek in Saturday's decider at Robertson Oval.
Lenon will stand down as Marrar coach at season's end and has conceded it could be his last game as he looks to take a break after 26-years steering clubs across the Riverina.
If it is his final game, it will be one of his 'favourite sons' from his time at Collingullie-Glenfield Park in Aiken that will be trying to bring him unstuck.
Lenon coached Aiken for nine years and five premierships at Collingullie and will now go head-to-head on grand final day for the very first time.
"We had a lot of success together, obviously premiership success out at the 'Gullie. We respect each other, he was a great player, played a huge role in the success we had at Collingullie," Lenon said.
"There's a respect there and one of us is going to get another one on Saturday. It will be either him or me.
"I'm sure we'll enjoy it and there's a respect there and whoever performs Saturday will get the job done. I certainly respect what he did and how he helped with the success at Collingullie."
Aiken, who co-coaches TRYC alongside Heath Russell, admitted it will be a 'different' feeling trying to mastermind Lenon and Marrar's downfall on Saturday.
"It's obviously different. You get so used to playing under him for so long and I've learnt so much off him as a player and obviously I've taken a lot of that into the way I coach," Aiken said.
"He's a great mentor, he always has been, he's got a record that's second to none. He's probably the best coach around here for the last 20 years, to be honest.
"We'll go into Saturday confident and use some of what he's taught me but having Heath behind me has taught me some new things about coaching. We coach different, in a way. That's probably helped me a little bit to evolve.
"It will be a great challenge. I know he's a great tactician, he's smart, he's got a good group and he's got them to where they are because of the coach he is. He builds that through respect. One of his saying is he doesn't ask someone to do something that he wouldn't do himself so there's a high-level respect there for him."
On the prospect of Saturday being his final game as coach, Lenon said he is not treating it any different.
"It's just the same for me. It's a grand final. Prepare the same way, just try to enjoy it, embrace it and the side that performs on Saturday will get the job done," Lenon said.
"It doesn't come into play at all, really.
"I'll think about it probably Saturday night and the weeks to come. I've had a great run, footy's been good to me and I'm just focused on the task at hand really."
One aspect of Lenon's coaching career that has attracted nationwide attention is some of his grand final day addresses to his playing group. Asked whether he has anything ready for Saturday, Lenon played it down.
"I honestly don't think about that sort of stuff," he said.
"You've got to enjoy it, you get pumped up, we're in a grand final.
"Even you as a media person, you get excited, you get pumped up, it's what you play for, it's what you're apart of it for.
"I can't tell you mate. If it happens, it happens. I don't plan for that stuff. You go with the flow and sometimes you're quiet and sometimes you get pumped up."
