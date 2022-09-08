The Daily Advertiser

Shane Lenon and Brad Aiken combined for five premierships at Collingullie but will go head-to-head in Saturday's Farrer League grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
September 8 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar coach Shane Lenon and The Rock-Yerong Creek counterparts Heath Russell and Brad Aiken at Robertson Oval on Thursday. Picture by Matt Malone

IT WILL be a case of master versus the apprentice when Shane Lenon goes head-to-head with Brad Aiken in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.