North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg believes that her side's preparation will set them up for grand final success when they face Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The Saints defeated Temora in a semi-final a fortnight ago to secure their spot in the grand final, however have also been competing on Wednesday nights throughout the season.
Advertisement
"(Our preparation) has been really good," Hogg said.
"We have been playing Wednesday nights in the Wagga A grade comp which I think is great for our court play.
"It's easy to put it all into training on Thursday nights, but on the court is a whole other different game.
"It's helped us a lot from the start of the year to now and we have just really gelled as a team.
"It has also really utilised our versatility too which is great."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Saints will have experienced duo Sarah O'Leary and Lily Wild out on the court for them on Saturday and although Hogg admits it is great to have their experience it will take a whole team effort to take the win against the Bushsows.
"It is great having them as experienced as they are in grand finals," she said.
"But I think it's a whole team effort at the end of the day and they would agree with me.
"They do their job very well on the court, but there is seven other girls and then I have Emily O'Leary sitting on the bench for me.
"As a playing coach and Kirsty (Lowe) would agree, it's sometimes tough to see where you are going wrong.
"So it's good to have her experience on the sidelines too."
The Saints hold a slight advantage over the Bushsows going into Saturday's grand final with Hogg saying her side will just need to focus on playing their game.
"CSU are a great team and they are very experienced and keep their composure," she said.
"I think we just have to play our game and keep our defensive pressure and keep our talk up."
The Saints have finished their past two games strongly and Hogg is hoping her side can push out the four quarters again on Saturday.
Advertisement
"It would be good," she said.
"But I think it just all depends on the day and what we bring on Saturday. We can talk about it, but we just need to actually bring it to the court."
With some possible wet conditions forecast for Saturday, Hogg says her side will take lessons from the qualifying final against the Bushsows which was held in terrible conditions.
"We've had a few wet games and our last final against CSU it was pouring rain," she said.
"So I think we just need to take the initiative to take a breath and play a short, sharp and slower game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.