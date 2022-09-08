The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe believes her side has what it takes to defeat North Wagga in Saturday's Farrer League A grade grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 8 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU coach Kirsty Lowe is confident her side can take victory against North Wagga in Saturday's Farrer League A grade grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe believes her side will take a lot of confidence into this Saturday's Farrer League A grade grand final following two strong victories in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.