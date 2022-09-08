Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe believes her side will take a lot of confidence into this Saturday's Farrer League A grade grand final following two strong victories in recent weeks.
After falling to North Wagga in the qualifying final, the Bushsows have since gone on to beat Coleambally in extra time before taking down minor premiers Temora last Saturday.
Lowe believes the two wins gives her side the confidence they need to be able to take victory against the Saints on Saturday.
"I think for the team it's just the knowledge that we can do it," Lowe said.
"It is possible and if we are just doing those basics and putting that pressure on and keeping calm we can get the outcome.
"We hadn't beaten Temora previously and we had a good win against them, so definitely our mindset is positive."
The last clash between the Bushsows and Saints was a close one with the two teams locked at 33-33 before North Wagga surged ahead to record a 45-36 win.
Lowe said consistency across the four quarters has been a constant issue throughout the season, but was confident her side has learned a lot from the loss.
"That's one thing that we have struggled with throughout the season is just keeping those four quarters the same consistency," she said.
"We have at times put our heads down a little bit and not continued on in that fourth quarter, but we have definitely worked on that and we've talked about it as a playing group.
"We know how to put those things in place to keep our heads up and just keep that pressure on."
While the Saints have so many damaging players lining up for them on Saturday, Lowe believed focusing on their own game would be the key to them being competitive.
"I think we just play our game," she said.
"We just have to work on getting our own goals in and the rest is icing on the cake if we can turn over some balls."
Lowe says there is a lot of excitement around the club this week with four CSU sides competing in grand finals on Saturday.
"Everyone has got the hunger and everyone wants to win especially not being able to play the last few years," she said.
"We definitely believe that we have the ability and are able to do it.
"There's three other teams in the grand final and everyone is just building each other up and it's such a good club to be in at the moment."
