Lake Albert goalkeeper Robert Fry believes his team has a special opportunity heading into this week's major semi-final.
The Sharks will take on unbeaten Hanwood looking to secure the first spot in the Pascoe Cup grand final.
Hanwood have handed the Sharks 2-0 and 5-0 losses during the year.
Despite this, Fry isn't feeling nervous heading into Sunday's game.
"We've got an opportunity to not only make it into a grand final but to beat a team that has been undefeated all year and that's pretty special," he said.
"I'm excited at the opportunity more than anything else. I live for it."
Fry said he is confident the Sharks will give Hanwood a good run, and believes Hanwood has more to lose on the weekend.
"They're undefeated this season so there's not a lot of pressure on us," Fry said.
"They're a great team and really well drilled team who I think have been together for quite some time but I think we're as good a chance as any in a finals game. Having given ourselves an extra chance, it's a bit of a free hit this weekend," he said.
Returning to the Pascoe Cup after years captaining the Wagga City Wanderers, Fry said the competition has been strong all year.
With the birth of his daughter earlier this year, Fry couldn't commit to travelling to Canberra on a regular basis and moved to Lake Albert for its family focus.
Fry played for the Sharks back in 2013 but the family atmosphere, rather than any past links, was a big part of the decision to return to the club.
"I spoke with the coach Chris Ayton before the season and it sounded like what he was trying to do is pretty special, so all those little touches got me across the line," he said.
Fry said he is excited to return to Lake Albert next year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
