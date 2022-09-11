The Daily Advertiser

MLHD employs 140 graduate nurses in a year to boost healthcare access in Riverina communities

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 11 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graduate nurses began work in 12 hospitals across the Riverina, including Wagga, Griffith and Henty. File picture

Riverina hospitals welcomed 25 new graduate nurses into their ranks last week, marking the largest amount employed by the district this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.