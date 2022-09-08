The Daily Advertiser

Sarah Hooper leaves Coleambally to coach Coolamon A grade

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
September 8 2022 - 6:30am
Sarah Hooper will be back in the Coolamon green coaching A grade netball in 2023.

After a successful first foray into A grade coaching at Coleambally this year Sarah Hooper will return to Coolamon to coach their A grade side in 2023.

