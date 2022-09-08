After a successful first foray into A grade coaching at Coleambally this year Sarah Hooper will return to Coolamon to coach their A grade side in 2023.
Coolamon senior netball coordinator Sonya Buchanan said the club is excited to have the recent Farrer League best and fairest winner back in green.
"Being the player she is we certainly would like her to have a coaching role because she's got a lot of talent. She's definitely the player you want on your team, not against you," Buchanan said.
After hearing rumours that Hooper was considering coming back to the club, Buchanan made a phone call.
Hooper had maintained relationships with many of the players at Coolamon after following partner Max Hillier to Coleambally, and Buchanan expects she will bring a positive impact not only to the A grade team, but the club.
"She just proves herself every week, like with shooting and the way she moves about on the court. Her interaction with the other girls is just terrific and she is certainly someone that will bring a lot to the club with what she's got to offer," she said.
The club hopes that Hooper will be able to up-skill its players, particularly focusing on improvements in attack.
"It's certainly about us trying to build a strong competitive team, but also more importantly, building on the talent we have with our girls already. We want to empower them a little bit more, up-skill them, give them confidence to step up and improve themselves," Buchanan said.
The Coolamon A grade team hasn't won a premiership in 20 years and were one win short of playing finals this year.
While Buchanan said Hooper's success won't be measured by premierships, she hopes her input might get the team one soon.
"I suppose and all teams you want that ultimate success, but it's about having a success both on and off the court. Which I think we've been working really hard on," she said.
Hooper led Coleambally to 11 wins during the 2022 season, finishing fourth on the Farrer League netball ladder.
Buchanan hopes the Hoppers A grade team might make finals themselves under Hooper's guidance next season.
Hooper will also work alongside departing Coolamon A grade co-coach Jordy Barrett, who will take on the A reserve team.
"Jordy and Sarah will work very closely together too building our A reserves because obviously that's where you're gonna bring players up if you need to," Buchanan said.
Buchanan said Hooper leads best by example, and the club expects she will play while coaching next year.
"She certainly demonstrates to other players how to work hard, what it takes to work hard, and can provide positive comments and encouragement if shes with the girls out on court," she said.
The announcement of Hooper's return to the club was received overwhelmingly well by the club community when posted to Facebook earlier this week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
