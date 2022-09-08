Weissel Medal winner Lachlan Bristow is looking to ensure his Tumut teammates get the chance to play off for a medal themselves.
The Blues hooker took out Group Nine's top nod on Wednesday night but is more focused on ensuring his club wins through to a third straight Group Nine grand final.
He hopes already winning two must-win finals will put Tumut in good stead for their preliminary final showdown with Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"We're really keen and excited for this weekend," Bristow said.
"We're getting some consistency and it's not a bad way to go about finals by not having a week off.
"We're going the hard way but we are enjoying it and it's good we're all able to remain on the paddock and go into this game."
Tumut will come into the clash unchanged after Bristow was not charged by the match review committee following his send off last week.
Bristow believes having a consistent side is another big bonus.
While going down a man for the last 27 minutes turned plenty on its head, Bristow is still looking for a better showing if they are to repeat their last win over Young.
"We spoke at half-time as it wasn't our best half that first one but the boys held tough," he said.
"Like I've said before, if we are at our best we can beat any team in the comp and hopefully we're at our best on Sunday.
"We know how to play finals games at the moment and just need to keep doing those things that make finals games as they are just a different beast but we've got characters in our team that know how to go to that next level."
After a big year for the Blues, Bristow won the Group Nine best and fairest count by three votes.
He finished second last year, but thought having some more luck with injuries helped him go one better.
"It's just been good to play some consistent footy I guess," Bristow said.
"I've been hampered with injury a lot since I returned home but it has been a really enjoyable year and I've been able to get through every game, touch wood."
Eric Weissel's grandson Gary Burke was in attendance on Wednesday night.
To win an award named in honour of one of the Riverina's best players was a great honour for the 29-year-old.
"I feel pretty proud as when his grandson got up and had a talk about his history and what a great player he was so to win something in his honour means a lot," Bristow said.
"Some great players have won it before me so it is pretty cool."
Bristow scooped the pool at Group Nine's presentation night.
He was also the competition's leading tryscorer, leading pointscorer and was named at hooker in the Group Nine Team of the Year for the first time.
He was one of only two Tumut players to make the side, along with former Weissel Medal winner Zac Masters.
Grand finalists Gundagai and Young both had four players in the side.
After making the move from Southcity this year, Latrell Siegwalt and Nathan Rose both earned places in the back line alongside Jack Lyons and Royce Tout.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish was joined by 'Pickers teammates Jake Veney, Aaron Slater and Josh Ayers.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone was named coach of the year as well as halfback in the side and was joined by teammate Billy Reardon in the second row with Kangaroos centre Jake Mascini rounding out the team.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
