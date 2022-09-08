When Deidre Tome opened her email and discovered she'd been nominated for Wagga's Citizen of the Year she couldn't quite believe her eyes.
"I was dumbfounded and so I called my husband in and said 'right what do you know about this'," she said.
After the initial shock wore off, it was replaced by pride and a heartwarming realisation that all her hard work was being recognised.
The dedicated volunteer ultimately won the award at this year's Australia Day event and now she is urging residents to put forward the city's unsung heroes for next year's edition.
"If they're giving back to the community, no matter how small or complicated ... definitely nominate them." Mrs Tome said.
"It made me realise that all the things I had done over the last few decades had been worthwhile and potentially made a difference."
Wagga City Council has officially opened the nominations for the 2023 Australia Day awards.
The five categories include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Environmental Citizen of the Year, Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award and Walk of Honour.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon says the awards are vital recognition of those who go above and beyond for Wagga.
"This is about recognising the people who are doing amazing things with their voluntary work in the community, they are going out in their own time and giving back to the community," she said.
Nominations will close at midnight on November 25 and can be made through the council website.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
