Coolamon's Nick Buchanan is looking forward to this Sunday's preliminary final with Collingullie-Glenfield Park with the young defender confident his side has what it takes to set up a grand final clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Hoppers went down to the Lions in the qualifying final a fortnight ago, but prevailed over Turvey Park in Sunday's semi-final.
"We were very happy with the win," Buchanan said.
"It was my first finals win in my senior career, so I was very stoked."
Buchanan had been in and out of the first grade side at the Hoppers for the past couple of years, but has cemented a spot down back for Coolamon this season with him only missing the three games at the end of the regular season due to suspension.
"The year has been really good," he said.
"It was probably good having the three weeks off as it freshened me up for finals."
The Hoppers and Demons have been almost inseparable this season with the two teams having a draw in round 9 before Coolamon prevailed by a point in their round 18 contest.
With the Demons fresh off a loss to the Lions last Saturday, Buchanan expects Collingullie to come out with a point to prove.
"I reckon it will be a real battle," he said.
"They will definitely come out firing after the loss last week.
"They will want to get over us, but I think we have a big chance to get over them."
Since returning from suspension, Buchanan has been in terrific form playing on GGGM forward George Alexander in the qualifying final before getting the job on the in-form Bulldogs' Corey Baxter last Saturday.
Sunday will present another challenge with the Demons possessing quite a few dangerous players up forward including the Stewart Fraser medallist Sam Stening, Andrew Clifford and Ed Perryman.
"It'd be either Clifford or Ed Perryman who I'll take," he said.
"Josh (Buchanan) will take Stening.
"Both Ed and Andrew are very different, but it's what I do.
"I'll play on who I get told I have to play on and take the challenge as it comes."
Buchanan has been happy with his own performance this season and has enjoyed the challenges he has faced each week down back.
"I've been really happy actually," he said.
"It was a bit of a shame at the end of the year with that incident, but other than that I've been really happy with my year."
Buchanan was recognised for his season with a nomination for the Riverina League's rising star with the defender honoured to be rewarded, but believed the nomination could've gone to one of his teammates.
"I thought there were a few other from Coolamon that could've been going instead of me," he said.
"But I was very honoured to be named."
Hoppers co-coach Mark Carroll has noted how the belief has been growing in the past few weeks with Buchanan saying that the club was buzzing ahead of the preliminary final.
"It's a good vibe around the club right now at the moment," he said.
"We are very excited."
There was a huge crowd for the qualifying final between the Lions and Hoppers with Buchanan hoping they get to have a second crack at their long-term rivals in the grand final.
"Hopefully we will get another crack at Ganmain in the grand final," he said.
"It's a very big rivalry between us two, so it would be really good."
