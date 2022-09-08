ON THE PACE: Milestone for Coelli in Breeders Challenge heat

Rodney Coelli brought up a special win in the NSW Breeders Challenge heats at Albury on Tuesday.
Spoonthemoon upset stablemate Whereyabintwistin to provide Coelli with his 100th driving win.
After turning his attention to horses full-time in the past 12 months, Coelli is enjoying his best period in the sport.
He's almost doubled his previous season's best already this season and more than 20 years since having his drive he made reached triple figures.
"I've finally got there," Coelli said.
"It was 2001 or 2002 that I had my first drive so it was good to do it in a nice race."
Spoonthemoon capitalised on a number of scratching to led throughout in the heat for three-year-old fillies.
She held on to win by 1.5 metres and bring her record to four wins and two seconds from seven starts for trainer David Kennedy.
Coelli believes she has only improved since having a spell.
"She has done a good job that filly so I was happy to finally get there," he said.
"She has improved a bit since we gave her a spell after her last prep, where she did a good job.
"She has come back better and should do a good job in the semi-finals too hopefully."
Coelli was hopeful he could bring up the milestone at Menangle on Saturday in the Waratah Series Final however Romanee galloping in the score up thwarted that planned.
However he still responded for an impressive fourth after giving away a massive start, beaten only 3.5 metes.
Romanee remained in Sydney after the race.
ELLEN Bartley trained the quinella in the NSW Breeders Challenge heat for three-year-old colts and geldings.
In an action-packed affair, Brooklyn Bridge made it four straight wins for Bartley and partner Blake Jones.
In another impressive showing from the son of Sweet Lou, Brooklyn Bridge downed stablemate Pocket Line by 15.9 metres.
NOT To Be Denied added to her impressive record for Young owner Jackie Gibson in the NSW Breeders Challenge three-year-old fillies heat at Dubbo on Friday.
She has now won nine of her 16 starts
WHEREYABINBOPPIN added to his impressive run of form in free-for-all level at Menangle on Saturday.
He's won two straight group three features, and three in his last five starts.
Blake Jones also tasted success on the Menangle card after continuing a good association with Peter Hanson on Total Diva.
SHADES Of Heaven made a successful trip to Victoria last week in just his second start for a new stable.
David Kennedy and Rodney Coelli combined to win a Vicbred bonus at Shepparton last Wednesday.
The five-year-old races at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first race is at 12.50pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
