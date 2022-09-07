Letters: The best place for Inland Rail is not through Wagga's centre

I am writing in support of Doug Conkey and others regarding the impending Melbourne-Brisbane Inland Rail development through Wagga.
I don't believe the majority of Wagga residents are even aware of what is going to hit the city as the railway is modified to carry 20 double stacked trains per day, 1800 metres long, along the current route.
I have seen the traffic congestion get worse in Wagga in recent years, but this impending rail work will triple the chaos.
The Edmondson Street Bridge will be closed for at least nine months. Just imagine the traffic mayhem through Railway, McLeay, Edward and Coleman streets as traffic gets pushed out to the rail crossings at Lake Albert Road or Docker Street.
The foot and cycle bridges, Mother's Bridge and Cassidy's Bridge, will also be closed for rebuilding.
Then, when the work is done Wagga residents face the ongoing loss of life quality and amenity as the trains rumble through.
Depending on speed limits it may take these trains so long to get across our city perimeters that at no time will there not be a train rumbling through the city.
Furthermore, by allowing this development, Wagga loses an opportunity to get the existing railway line right out of the centre of town, thereby opening up a large area to better civic uses.
The ARTC website spruiks about the removal of B-double trucks from the highways.
Fair enough, good objective, but Wagga isn't on the Hume or Newell highways, so we stand to see little reduction in B-doubles through our streets.
The Inland Rail is being built across totally new routes in northern NSW, eg from Narromine to Narrabri and beyond, why not here?
Bomen can still be on the route and can retain its plans to be a freight hub without damaging the local community.
This is not an argument for or against the Inland Rail, it is simply about the best place to put it.
Could our leaders please revisit this issue and deliver what's best for the people they represent?
I agree that the additional upfront cost of building seven-star homes seems daunting, but we should focus on the benefits of energy efficient living ("Seven-star requirement for Wagga homes to increase costs, lower bills" The Daily Advertiser, September 2).
Instead of the draughts and mould many of us have come to accept, energy efficient homes result in improved living comfort from stable humidity and air temperatures and less noise.
By reducing the incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and allergies, energy efficient homes also result in better health.
Households with homes that are well-insulated have lower power bills, cutting our costs-of-living.
The seven-star rating is also much more sustainable: a step in the right direction for the planet.
The government has got this one right.
