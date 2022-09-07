Jim Quinn Medal night | live coverage

Riverina League will hold their annual presentation night at Narrandera Ex-Servicemens Club where Jake Barrett will enter the evening as a strong favourite for the competitions best and fairest player.
The Coolamon co-coach was a runaway winner of the Player of the Year award, voted weekly by coaches.
Advertisement
Barrett polled 53 votes to win the award ahead of Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke with 40.
Hoppers pair Jerry Maslin and Jeremy Sykes are also likely poll heavily while Griffith captain Jack Rowston has also had a very good year.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin had a terrific start to the year and was an early leader of the Player of the Year award before an ankle injury sidelined him for six games through the middle of the year.
In netball, a close count is expected in A grade with a number of highly-fancied contenders from a number of different clubs.
The Daily Advertisers Jimmy Meiklejohn will be providing live updates from the night right here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.