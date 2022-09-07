Two women and one man who admitted to assaulting police during a front yard brawl in Wagga earlier this year have been sentenced to community-based orders or previous time served in jail.
Decklan Orcher, 20, Libby Cavanough, 20, both of Ashmont, and Julie-Ann Cavanough, 18, of Tolland, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing.
All three had pleaded guilty to offences stemming from a January 11 incident where uniformed police and detectives attended a residence on Connorton Avenue in Ashmont at 11.20am to arrest a juvenile suspect.
Multiple people at the home objected to the arrest and their protests escalated to the point where officers were slapped, punched, kicked, and sprayed with water from a hose.
Another male defendant facing charges from the incident, Allan Cavanagh, of Ashmont, did not attend court as required under bail conditions and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Cavanagh, 43, was also convicted in his absence of one count each of assaulting a police officer, escaping police custody, resisting police and affray.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd warned the offenders that assaults on police were "serious offences requiring significant deterrence via the sentence imposed".
"The court must be seen to support police and have their authority maintained," Magistrate Halburd said. "In simple terms, if something goes wrong in our community the first people who attend are police and they have no choice in doing their duty."
Magistrate Halburd said the three offenders should not have expressed their objections to the arrest through violence.
"People took issue with the initial arrest and instead of filing a formal complaint, they took matters into their own hands and things got worse and worse; police got punched and kicked in the head," he said.
Magistrate Halburd said Julie-Ann Cavanough had the "most serious involvement" in the brawl.
"She was told to stop or she would be arrested. She told police "I don't give a f---" and struck an officer with an open hand to side their face," he said.
Julie-Ann also punched an officer while they were wrestling on the ground.
Magistrate Halburd said Julie-Ann was young, had health complications from her pregnancy and appeared to have "good prospects of rehab".
Julie-Ann was sentenced to a seven-month intensive correction order (ICO) and a 12-month community corrections order (CCO) for three counts of assaulting police.
"If you behave like that again, be under no illusions that you will go to jail," Magistrate Halburd said.
The magistrate said Orcher's sentence was affected by him being on parole at the time of offending.
"I accept that he had a deprived upbringing ... his involvement was using a hose to spray officers," Magistrate Halburd said.
Orcher was sentenced to one month in jail on the charge of resisting arrest, backdated to a month from yesterday, and sentenced to a 12-month CCO for the assaults.
"If you offend in future involving assaults on police, you can pretty much guarantee you will go to jail," Magistrate Halburd said.
Orcher remained in custody in relation to another matter.
Libby Cavanough was sentenced to a three-month ICO for resisting police and two counts of assaulting police.
"If something like this happens again [with police], stay out of it and lodge a formal complaint," Magistrate Halburd said.
