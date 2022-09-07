The Wagga Show is back this week for its 156th year and organisers hope it will be bigger than ever before.
Wagga Show Society president Robert Hamilton said preparations were well under way for the event, which starts on Friday, and he hopes to come back with a bang.
"We're trying to make a big comeback, people want to get out and do stuff so it's trying to cater for that," he said.
Pre-pandemic, the show would welcome about 6000 people over the two days, Mr Hamilton said, but he's expecting more this year as life has largely returned to normal.
After two years of COVID-enforced cancellations, the show's organisers have upped the ante on this year's entertainment with a dedicated stage for musical acts.
"We've got a lot happening, a lot of rides have arrived, more are coming," Mr Hamilton said.
"Having a recording star this year is a big thing for us - Casey Barnes.
"We've actually got a proper stage being set up, Mighty Yak are on Friday night and Casey Barnes on Saturday night, with fireworks both nights.
"It's a different dynamic."
There's something for everyone this year, with animals, judging, live music and food. The annual Thirsty Crow Brewery Ocrowberfest will join the show for the first time this year.
Lovers of German food and culture will be able to come together to enjoy a range of craft beers from the Riverina, alongside food pop-ups from local fooderies, such as the recently opened Habibi Chicken.
"What I really like about this year is there's just a lot more coming back than what we had before. There's junior judging, junior parading, it's more about trying to bring as much together in one spot to showcase Wagga and the Riverina," Mr Hamilton said.
The first Wagga Show was held on November 21, 1864 and the Wagga Show Society originally operated as the Murrumbidgee Pastoral and Agricultural Association.
This year's show runs Friday and Saturday at the Wagga Showground. Tickets are $15 for adults at the gate.
For more information, visit: waggashow.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
