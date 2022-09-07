Almost all of the Wagga local government area could soon be deemed bushfire prone if a proposed risk map is adopted by the council.
The latest map of bushfire prone land across the region, put together by the Rural Fire Service, includes a dramatic increase in the amount of countryside around Wagga which is deemed to be at risk of bushfires.
The change is due to grassland, which is considered to have a medium bushfire risk, now being mandatory to include in the mapping.
The map is used as a tool for planning purposes and if adopted by Wagga City Council could result in new developments in rural areas requiring extra approvals and safety requirements.
The council's manager of development assessment and certification, Paul O'Brien, said developments which bordered grasslands could be expected to implement greater fire prevention.
Some of the potential precautions could include requirements for metal screens on windows, thickened glass windows and asset protection zones around dwellings.
"There's always a learning period for people putting in applications, so developers and builders can get to the point where they are putting in these measures as a natural cause," Mr O'Brien said.
"We've been taking that into account and assessing that risk when we're dealing with development applications, the process of mapping it now just ... [means] we can say that it is mapped rather than having to have that discussion with people on an individual basis," he said.
Wagga councillors deferred their consideration of the mapping on Monday night, as they wanted further explanation from the RFS before officially adopting it.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
