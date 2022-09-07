Wagga's regional villages can now access books and resources directly from the library's newly unveiled mobile vans.
Until the arrival of two custom vans this week, the Agile Library had operated as a small-scale click-and-collect service since Wagga City Council withdrew from the Riverina Regional Library (RRL) on June 30.
Acting library Services Manager Christine Bolton said the mobile library had been on the road for the past week.
"We've been planning and preparing for this for the past 12 months," she said.
"And it's terrific to be able to offer a library service in place for the community."
The service's two library vans, each with a 3000 book capacity and access to 70,000 items, will visit nine suburban sites and nine village sites on a weekly or monthly basis.
Humula resident and mother of three young children Samantha Read had used Wagga's mobile library service since moving to the town two months ago, calling it "absolutely fantastic".
"They've definitely gone above and beyond for all of our kids," she said.
"They very quickly worked out that my three-year-old is obsessed with construction and emergency vehicles and they kept bringing out all of those books specific to what our kids interests were.
"You don't get that at a normal stationary library."
Mrs Read said she had accessed the mobile service in Humula more than the fixed library in her previous town.
The move to leave the Riverina Regional Library collaborative was considered controversial by many but Mrs Bolton stood firm on the council's decision.
"It's a change we made for the benefit of the community," she said.
The former executive council and the nine remaining Riverina councils are in arbitration over an estimated $5 million in library assets that include books, e-resources, reserve funds and the previous mobile library prime mover.
WWCC is not commenting on its ongoing dispute with the RRL.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
