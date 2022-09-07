Caroline Appelbee's asthma can be triggered at any time by any number of things.
A whiff of strong perfume is a trigger, as is fire smoke, but the big one is spring thunderstorms.
"All sorts of things will trigger me off but the main one that can catch you unawares is the thunderstorms," Ms Appelbee said.
The 72-year-old from The Rock was caught unaware earlier this year and hospitalised. She didn't experience her usual symptoms - there was no coughing and no sneezing, but very suddenly she became short of breath and by the time she took her medicine it was too late.
"It was very scary. Terrified is probably one way to put it," she said.
Ms Appelbee has been a diagnosed asthmatic for 30 years and with spring thunderstorm season upon us, she urges anyone with asthma to be prepared and follow their asthma action plan.
Local respiratory physician Associate Professor Adriaan Venter said recent wet weather could lead to a bad season for people with asthma.
Dr Venter said there is an over reliance on symptom reliever medication, but in times of increased pollen activity, preventative medication is the best way for people to stay safe.
"People have an over reliance on those [medications] ... so if there's a sudden surge in pollen, which happens during a thunderstorm, those people are in grave danger of having a very bad asthma attack," he said.
Dr Venter points to the incident in Wagga in 1997, when about 300 people presented to Wagga's emergency department on one October day due to thunderstorm-related asthma attacks.
"The majority of people who presented to the hospital on that night already carried a diagnosis. And they were just on a reliever medication, which they weren't using. And they were not using their preventative medication," he said.
While spring is a tough time for Ms Appelbee, she doesn't get much relief all year round. Fire smoke from burn-offs is a particular problem, as is the thick wood fire heater smoke that blankets the region during winter.
"I used to go walking in the early morning. Well, I can't do that because of the wood fires. Even with the mask on, I've got the ones with the filters, but it's just still not worth the chance," Ms Appelbee said.
Ms Appelbee could see the fire smoke across the city on her most recent shopping trip from The Rock.
"You come up over the hill and Wagga is just under a blanket of [smoke]," she said.
"I went downhill very quickly.
"I was back on the high doses of prednisone by mid-afternoon."
Asthma Australia chief executive officer Michele Goldman said they get calls every winter from asthmatics frustrated at having their health compromised by wood fires, and her group would like to see them phased out in NSW.
"But it's not just people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, the small particles cross into the bloodstream. They affect other organs in the body and can contribute to other serious diseases like heart disease and cancer," she said.
"People with asthma are like the canary in the coal mine, because they're symptomatic immediately after breathing in dirty air."
Dr Dorothy Robinson, the convener of the Australian air quality group and an Armidale councillor, said wood smoke contains the same chemicals as cigarette smoke and is associated with the same health problems.
Dr Robinson conducted research in her hometown that found 14 deaths a year could be attributed to wood fire smoke pollution.
"In Armidale, we found that it was shortening people's lives by about one year on average," she said.
Despite the tough year-round conditions, Dr Venter said the key message is that asthma can be controlled, with the right approach.
The first step to asthma management is to get a correct diagnosis, he said.
The expert said many people wrongly attribute chronic coughs to something else, such as a smoker's cough, so seeing a GP is key. The second step is the correct use of medication.
"I think the key message is that we shouldn't just do crisis management for now. We should do year-round management," he said.
"At the moment, we have so many different medications on the market aimed at controlling asthma that it's totally possible to have asthma 100 per cent controlled."
