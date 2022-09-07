Emerging swimming superstar Andre Labara has won big at both national and state competitions in the past month.
Competing at the national level for the first time in August, Andre said he was nervous to compete against different swimmers.
Advertisement
"It was a bit more nerve wracking just being with new people. In NSW I know everybody around swimming, meeting new people was good but nerve wracking because there was so many people there" Andre said.
SEE MORE SPORT NEWS
It was a successful meet for the 11-year-old, he returned to Wagga with an impressive four medals, including two golds.
"My first race was a gold medal and it was like all my butterflies in my stomach just left. I felt really good after that race. I think it was the best race of my life," he said.
Proving he isn't a one-trick-pony, Andre was back in the pool last weekend at the Junior Short Course State Championships, where he walked away with an impressive eight medals.
Attending state championships regularly, he said he felt good heading into the competition, and focused his energy on helping his team members.
Fellow Wagga swimmers Hunter Bastow and Timothy Dwyer were competing in their first state level competition, and Andre stepped up to help ease their nerves.
"It was both their first state competition ever and I think they were very nervous but they did really well," Andre said.
"I think Hunter was a bit gutted because he got a DQ [disqualified] but that's just learning and everything, but I think they were really happy because it was their first time and it was good to watch them race, I think they had a blast."
Hunter finished top 20 in his 50 metre breaststroke while Timothy finished 11th in his 100 metre freestyle, huge efforts at a competition with over 500 competitors.
After collecting five gold medals, three silver medals, and a record time, Andre was also recognised for his efforts at the NSW Country Championships held in July, where he received the male swimmer of the meet award.
Small for his age, Andre said he prefers longer races such as the 200 metre individual medley, because he believes he has better endurance than taking off power.
"I'm not very good at 50 metre races because I'm not too tall or too big, I'm not very muscly so the long ones are my favourite," he said.
Coached by his father and ex-Olympic swimming coach Gennadiy Labara, Andre said swimming has always been a part of his life.
"I think it's good [he's my coach] because he's there and I can talk to him and talk about my swimming and my plans because he's just always there with me," Andre said.
"Everything's based on swimming in the house when it's dad and I, that's all we talk about really. He gets a little bit grumpy sometimes, but I guess that's just life," he laughed.
Advertisement
He may be young, but Andre is sure that he has a long future ahead of him in the pool.
"I just love everything about it. The feeling of the water around you, it just feels good, generally, like all the time. All I want to do is just swim swim swim and I don't want to stop," he said.
"I don't think I'll ever love anything else like I love swimming."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.