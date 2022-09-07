The Daily Advertiser

Gary Colvin secures West Australian wizard Willie Pike to ride Another One in the Kosciuszko

MM
By Matt Malone
September 7 2022 - 7:30am
Willie Pike has accepted the ride on Wagga galloper Another One in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin has secured the Western Australian wizard Willie Pike to ride Another One in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

