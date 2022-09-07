WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin has secured the Western Australian wizard Willie Pike to ride Another One in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko.
Another One already shares the second line of betting for the $2 million feature on October 15 and his hopes have now been boosted by the booking of one of Australia's most successful jockeys.
Pike, a 17-time group one winner, has agreed to ride Another One should he secure a slot in the feature for country-trained sprinters.
Kosciuszko tickets closed on Wednesday with the slots to be drawn on Friday.
Colvin was thrilled that Pike was happy to jump onboard the Country Championships winner.
"I was just talking to the owners and I said it would be good to get him. I rang his manager, he was going to ring the next day but Willie must have said yeah I'll jump on him and he rang me back straight away," Colvin explained.
"He'll suit the horse. He's pretty adaptable that horse anyway, you can put him front, back, wet track, dry track and he's good on the big stage.
"We know he's going to finish off. It doesn't matter where he is."
The only negative of the Pike booking meant a tough conversation with Wagga jockey Nick Heywood, the regular rider of Another One.
"Nick's done a great job on him, don't get me wrong," Colvin said.
"We thought he would get 57.5 or 58 (kilograms) and I don't want anyone struggling to ride him.
"I talked to Nick about it. We'll probably end up going to the Snake Gully Cup for the Big Dance (qualifying) so I told him he'll ride him there."
Colvin joined forces with The Union Club Hotel to form a syndicate that has purchased almost $15,000 in Kosciuszko tickets.
The long-time Wagga trainer also revealed he won't be negotiating with slot holders and is offering a 50-50 split of prizemoney.
"I'm doing 50-50, that's the deal I'm doing. Straight out 50-50, no arguments," he said.
"I think it should be that across the board. That's our deal, I'm not going to be wheeling and dealing."
Another One had a jump out at Wagga on Tuesday in preparation for a barrier trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on September 17.
With Another One set to go into the Kosciuszko first-up, Colvin said he'll mean business in the trial.
"I won't be mucking around with him in the trials," he said.
...
COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea has revealed Front Page is 'on track' for the $2 million Kosciuszko.
The Wagga Town Plate winner has not been sighted since running fourth in the Golden Topaz at Swan Hill in June.
Duryea revealed Front Page is likely to go into the Kosciuszko first-up but will trial beforehand.
"At this stage he won't run beforehand," Duryea said.
"I'll definitely trial him. Take him to the jump outs of a trial.
"He's on track. I can't do any more. I feel he's about where we want him so we'll just go from there. We've just got to get someone to pick us."
...
LEADING Southern Distict trainer Mitch Beer could not be happier with Mnementh heading into Friday's Kosciuszko draw.
Mnementh was the subject of a midweek betting move in the Kosciuszko, getting backed from $26 into $16, and then came out and won a Wagga trial on Wednesday by six and three quarter lengths.
"He was excellent. He's been going so good at home, I just haven't been able to let him rip anywhere, to be honest," Beer said.
"He's missed a few grass gallops so I was a bit worried he might be underdone, he was still a bit big, so he had a good hit-out, he had a pretty decent blow afterwards and he'll tighten up good from that. I thought he was excellent."
Beer was also really happy with Sunrise Ruby's seventh placing in the Mona Lisa Stakes at Wyong last Friday.
Connections will now wait to see whether any slot holders come forward for the Kosciuszko, otherwise next year's Country Championships await.
...
LAST-start winner Baledon will be out to repeat the dose in Saturday's $120,000 Highway Handicap at Rosehill.
Baledon caused an upset in the Highway a fortnight ago and will be out to produce a repeat performance in the class three 1400m event on Saturday.
Also running will be the Mitch Beer-trained Scarlet Prince, who won first-up at Wagga.
The Mick Travers-trained Mathrin is the sixth emergency.
...
LIGHTLY-raced Wagga sprinter Participator is likely to go up against Another One in the barrier trial at Wagga on Saturday week.
Participator pulled up well following an uncharacteristic failure in the Highway Handicap at Randwick last Saturday.
Participator did not beat a runner home, finishing 37 lengths virtually pulled up behind the winner Opal Ridge last week.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly put the run down to an unsuitable track.
"He's fine. The vet looked at him straight after the race and said to me he could back up in race eight if he wanted to," Donnelly said.
"He was just in the wrong part of the track. He probably didn't handle it but worst of all, he was in the wrong part of the track."
Donnelly suggested he may apply blinkers on Participator when he trials on Saturday week. A run locally then looms before ideally finishing his preparation with a Highway run in late October.
...
WAGGA galloper Zakeriz was only a short head away from another metropolitan victory on Wednesday.
The Chris Hardy-trained galloper was sent out as the rank outsider for the $55,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1250m) and only just missed from running down the winner, Turning.
Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke rode Zakeriz.
...
TWO budding apprentice jockeys made their debut at the barrier trials at Wagga on Wednesday.
Caine Stuart enjoyed his first two trials, winning his second on the Phil Sweeney-trained Mr Moppett.
Stuart comes from a judo background and is apprenticed to Sweeney at Jerilderie.
Ella McGuirk also had her first trial ride, finishing second on the Mitch Beer-trained Swagger.
McGuirk is apprenticed to Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll.
...
A NEW weekly form guide will launch in Friday's The Daily Advertiser.
In good news for punters, The Daily Advertiser will now feature a 16-page race guide each Friday after Bet365 joined forces with Australian Community Media in a new partnership.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Griffith (TAB)
Tuesday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Temora (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
