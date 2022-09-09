IT WILL be with a mixture of pride, nerves and excitement that David Pieper runs out onto Robertson Oval on Saturday for his eighth senior grand final.
The 41-year-old will be the oldest player on the ground when he lines up for The Rock-Yerong Creek in the Farrer League grand final.
Pieper has achieved just about all there is in Riverina football but will be chasing a fourth premiership with his beloved Magpies.
The accomplished left footer cannot wait.
"Yeah, really exciting. First finals series this year for me since 2016," Pieper said.
"I was pretty nervous, actually, after playing so many finals through the years and then to be back after a such a long while off but it's good. Good to have the young blokes around and Brad (Aiken) and Rusty (Heath Russell) are really good with their talking and preparation with everyone.
"But yeah this week's the reason why you do play, it's the most enjoyable week of the year, the lead up to the grand final.
"It's about enjoying it, getting through it, contributing and you never know what can happen."
Pieper was coach of the Magpies last premiership when they upstaged East Wagga-Kooringal by a goal in the 2015 grand final.
Seven years on and Pieper is still going and bringing teams unstuck when given any time and space on his deadly left boot.
"I still obviously really enjoy it," he said.
"I had a battle there after 2015 because work's away and I couldn't get to training very often at all. And motivation to do stuff on my own wasn't really there so I sort of just battled through there for three or four years while Yatesy coached.
"I was still enjoying it. I can only get a kick if I'm fit and can run, I'm not a bigger body that can take a mark, I've got to be able to run to get the ball and this year I play a lot touch footy and done a lot of training in pre-season, so I came into the season relatively fit, which is good, so to play the full year in seniors has been great."
Pieper enjoyed a strong start to his career at Wagga Tigers, before spending time at North Wagga, who he went on to coach.
After leading the Saints in 2006, Pieper decided to join some mates at TRYC and he's still there today.
"A lot of my best mates were out at The Rock so they recruited me out there at the end of 2006 and been there ever since," he said.
"It's just the old The Rock. People go out there and they don't seem to leave.
"I was Tigers through and through until I was 21. My old man played there, I played there, I loved Tigers. I went to North Wagga to play with a mate and ended up coaching there, a bit of Canberra stuff with Tigers and then yeah, I just enjoy it out at The Rock.
"Good people, they've been pretty successful, they do it pretty well out there."
There's a lot more to simply never leaving The Rock for Pieper. After coaching them to the ultimate in 2015, he in more recent times has taken up the club presidency, a role he shares alongside Mark Driscoll.
"The Rock's committee has been a pretty similar crew fluctuating through the whole time I've been there," he said.
"I put my hand up, with the person standing down, no one else was willing to do it so Sol, thank god, put his hand up to help me, because I'd never done the role before and he's been fantastic.
"He's been president of The Rock, on and off, for a long time over the last 30 or 40 years. He knows what he's doing, whereas I don't really, he does the grunt of it but it's been great.
"It is different. Obviously I talk to Bob, Sol and Gail (all Driscolls), who've been involved for so long, and it's been really easy that way because they've come across everything in their time."
It will be with a sense of pride that Pieper runs out on Saturday as co-president and player. He is happy to see the club back fighting it out for premierships.
"It's been the longest stint they haven't been in a grand final for in I don't know how many years," he said.
"We went out in straight sets in 2016, and then didn't make finals since then. We would have last year if they didn't call it off.
"They pride themselves on success, it's a battle out there with limited numbers, being a small country town, with kids, not being able to have 17s, not having the numbers at all to try and have a side.
"But they've done well and everyone is looking forward to Saturday."
