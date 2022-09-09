The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-president David Pieper will play in his eighth senior grand final at age 41

By Matt Malone
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:10am, first published 12:00am
The Rock-Yerong Creek veteran David Pieper will line-up in his eighth senior grand final on Saturday.

IT WILL be with a mixture of pride, nerves and excitement that David Pieper runs out onto Robertson Oval on Saturday for his eighth senior grand final.

